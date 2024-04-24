Ready to welcome their new teammates

Whoever the Steelers select in the 2024 NFL Draft, they will get an immediate warm welcome to Pittsburgh as a combination of current players and members of Steelers Nation will be the ones to first say their names.
As a part of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan, special guests have been selected to announce the team's draft picks, and that includes defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Heyward is slated to announce the Steelers first-round pick on Thursday, April 25, while Freiermuth will do the honors of announcing the team's second-round pick on Friday, April 26.
Freiermuth, who was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, fondly remembers his draft night when late Hall of Famer Franco Harris announced his selection on the draft stage.
Now he has the chance to do the same for a future Steelers player.
"It means a lot. It was cool for me when I got drafted, Franco Harris announced my pick," said Freiermuth. "That was really special. Having a former Steelers player, a player who was a legend, welcome me to the Steelers was really special. Now having the opportunity to welcome one of my future teammates to the organization is cool.
"Franco and I, our relationship took off after he announced the pick. You have a sentimental relationship because he announced the moment your dream came true. Whoever I announce, I hope to have a strong relationship."
Freiermuth admits that draft night was a stressful one for him, and having Harris' make that announcement just brought it all together.
"Definitely a stressful two days because I didn't know if l was going to go on day one or day two," said Freiermuth. "The wait stinks. Waiting for the call is the worst thing in the world. You have to put it into perspective. I was freaking out and it was just nerve wracking.
"But it was a good issue to have waiting to hear my name being called in the NFL Draft. And to have Franco Harris announce it, I mean I will never forget that. Ever."
Steelers Nation will also be a part of the excitement making the announcements.
The team's first pick in the sixth round will be announced by Juan Soto, who is from Morelia, Mexico and was selected earlier this year as the Steelers International Fan of the Year. Soto's passion for the Steelers began in 2019 when his restaurant began to host the local Steelers Fan Club. Since then, he has joined the club, traveled to games and has brought his love of the game to others.
The Steelers second pick in the sixth round will be announced by Travis Peters as part of the NFL's Inspire Change social justice initiative. Through the initiative, the NFL and S.H.I.E.L.D 1, a non-profit started by NFL players to accelerate economic mobility in under-resourced communities, will host a special event during Draft week. The event will highlight the work of United States Army Veteran Travis Peters, a Steelers fan, and his organization Green Boots Urban Farm to increase access to healthy foods and provide a therapeutic green space for the Detroit community.