Ready to welcome their new teammates

Whoever the Steelers select in the 2024 NFL Draft, they will get an immediate warm welcome to Pittsburgh as a combination of current players and members of Steelers Nation will be the ones to first say their names.

As a part of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan, special guests have been selected to announce the team's draft picks, and that includes defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Heyward is slated to announce the Steelers first-round pick on Thursday, April 25, while Freiermuth will do the honors of announcing the team's second-round pick on Friday, April 26.

Freiermuth, who was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, fondly remembers his draft night when late Hall of Famer Franco Harris announced his selection on the draft stage.

Now he has the chance to do the same for a future Steelers player.

"It means a lot. It was cool for me when I got drafted, Franco Harris announced my pick," said Freiermuth. "That was really special. Having a former Steelers player, a player who was a legend, welcome me to the Steelers was really special. Now having the opportunity to welcome one of my future teammates to the organization is cool.

"Franco and I, our relationship took off after he announced the pick. You have a sentimental relationship because he announced the moment your dream came true. Whoever I announce, I hope to have a strong relationship."

Freiermuth admits that draft night was a stressful one for him, and having Harris' make that announcement just brought it all together.

"Definitely a stressful two days because I didn't know if l was going to go on day one or day two," said Freiermuth. "The wait stinks. Waiting for the call is the worst thing in the world. You have to put it into perspective. I was freaking out and it was just nerve wracking.