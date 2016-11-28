Ravens aren't yet on Steelers' radar

"Who do they play?" guard David DeCastro asked.

For the record, the Ravens host Miami this Sunday, play at New England on Dec.12, meet Philadelphia on Dec. 18 in Baltimore and then visit the Steelers (Dec. 25) and the Bengals (Jan. 1) to conclude the regular season.

"We know it's going to come down to that game, regardless of how things really shake out," DeCastro said of the Christmas Day rematch with the Ravens. "You never really know, but at the same time it's in our control to an extent. It's going to come through, we're going to have a factor in it, and if we can win these games, especially the division ones, we're going to have a good chance of being in.

"I think we're happy where we are. Obviously, it could be better. But if we win this division and have a home playoff game we'll feel real good about it. This is important football and that's the way we like it.

"We kind of jockeyed for position a little bit, had some good stretches and bad stretches and now it's the most important stretch of the year."

Linebacker Ryan Shazier sees no need to fixate on Baltimore.

"If we just focus on what's going on in our stadium, taking care of the responsibilities in our stadium, we understand we don't really have to look outside of our stadium and look at what everybody else is doing," Shazier said. "We're just trying to focus on what we're doing."