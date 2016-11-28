 Skip to main content
Ravens aren't yet on Steelers' radar

Nov 28, 2016 at 06:03 AM

The Steelers are tied with the Ravens for first place in the AFC North Division, but they aren't focused on the Ravens the rest of the way.

"Who do they play?" guard David DeCastro asked.

For the record, the Ravens host Miami this Sunday, play at New England on Dec.12, meet Philadelphia on Dec. 18 in Baltimore and then visit the Steelers (Dec. 25) and the Bengals (Jan. 1) to conclude the regular season.

"We know it's going to come down to that game, regardless of how things really shake out," DeCastro said of the Christmas Day rematch with the Ravens. "You never really know, but at the same time it's in our control to an extent. It's going to come through, we're going to have a factor in it, and if we can win these games, especially the division ones, we're going to have a good chance of being in.

"I think we're happy where we are. Obviously, it could be better. But if we win this division and have a home playoff game we'll feel real good about it. This is important football and that's the way we like it.

"We kind of jockeyed for position a little bit, had some good stretches and bad stretches and now it's the most important stretch of the year."

Linebacker Ryan Shazier sees no need to fixate on Baltimore.

"If we just focus on what's going on in our stadium, taking care of the responsibilities in our stadium, we understand we don't really have to look outside of our stadium and look at what everybody else is doing," Shazier said. "We're just trying to focus on what we're doing."

EQUAL-OPPORTUNITY RUSHER:** Running back Le'Veon Bell has carried of late with Roosevelt Nix at fullback, as the lone back in a three-wide receivers, one-tight end set, with offensive lineman Chris Hubbard lined up as an eligible receiver next to a tight end and even from three-tight ends formations.

Bell maintained he doesn't have a preference.

"He gets the job done," Bell said of Nix. "If there's nobody else in front of me, obviously the line up front and the tight ends on the edges, the receivers outside, they all do their job and (quarterback) Ben (Roethlisberger) gets us in the right play call."

The constant in the running game is the offensive line.

"They're playing superb," Bell said. "Those guys don't get enough credit for the things that they do. Last game (on Thanksgiving night at Indianapolis) they allowed me to get to the second level pretty much untouched.

"You gotta give those guys a lot of credit, giving me a lot of room and space to make things happen, they deserve it."  

ON THE MEND: Guard Ramon Foster (ankle) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (hand) didn't finish the game in Indianapolis, but both were back on the practice field today.

"I'm good," Foster said. "I practiced today. Everything is good with me, no issues."

Added Hargrave: "It's good. I practiced today. It's just a little sore, that's all."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

