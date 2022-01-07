Ravens are talking about T.J., Ben, Najee

Harbaugh on T.J. Watt and why he is having so much success this season and so close to the NFL single-season sack record:

"To me he may be the best defensive player in football. There's a lot of great players in this league but none better than him, evidence being the sack record for sure. Got to know him. We loved him coming out in the draft. Of course, when he went to Pittsburgh it wasn't something that we celebrated here. I liked him so much at Wisconsin and then he's done nothing but fulfill and I think go further than maybe expectations were. Got to know him a little bit at the Pro Bowl a couple years ago and really, really loved being around him. Was just so impressed with his demeanor toward the game. How seriously he took it, how hard he worked, what it meant to him. I loved his competitiveness in that game.

"But I've seen it at a whole different level in our games and on tape. He's really hard to block. I can tell you that he goes all the time, 1,000 miles an hour, and he's got a bevy of moves and he's very talented, very powerful, very quick. He understands their defense inside and out. Is well-coached. We just got to try to find a way to keep him a little bit under control if we can, and that's a tall task."

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman on if there are any special plans to prevent T.J. Watt from tying the NFL single-season sack record:

"That's a challenge. I think everybody has had special plans for him going into the game. That's a fact, really. And you better, because if you don't, he's really going to eat you up. I think, what, he had four sacks the other night? So, we're definitely going to pay special attention to him. He's a very, very productive player. He plays hard, knows how to play the game, knows angles [and] knows how to create angles. He has a really good move set with his hands, really good head fakes, et cetera. He's just a really talented, good football player that is having an amazing season. So, I think we'll be up to the challenge. It will be a challenge; it always is with him. And then No. 56 (Alex Highsmith), on the other edge, he's really improving as a pass rusher, and Cam Heyward is always a force to be reckoned with. We have our work cut out for us, but we're definitely going to pay some special attention to him."

Smith on the Steelers-Ravens rivalry and if Terrell Suggs coming back as the Ravens' Legend of the Game adds anything to the game:

"When I came here originally, that's the first team we talked about, because it does matter. It's a red dot game. It's the Steelers. But the culture here before, it was just how they talked about the rivalry coming in and how they spoke of it to the rookies. You're not even a Raven until you make a play against the Steelers. So, it was just like we put them up here, (raises his hand to the top of his head) because that's the team in our division that we looked at as our clash. That's who we had to go against. So, I think over the years, it's become such a big game. Coming into it, you want to just keep that juice flowing and that rivalry going. I don't know, it's just one of those games in the NFL that everybody is going to click on whether they like to watch football or not."

Smith on what it is about the Steelers that makes it such a strong rivalry:

"I truly believe it's because it was two physical defenses, probably the best defenses back in the day. You had Ray Lewis, and they had (Troy) Polamalu. You had all these guys and these great names on those two teams. The one thing that never escapes this game is physicality. Every team is not the same, but in the AFC North, there are going to be some physical games. I think that Steelers-Ravens is the most physical game, because there's never a time where we don't leave that game bruised and beat up pretty good."

Smith on if it feels like the end of an era in the Steelers-Ravens rivalry with Roethlisberger likely retiring:

"Definitely. When 'Sizz' (Terrell Suggs) left, it was kind of an end of an era, because Roethlisberger and 'Sizz' are more in their age group coming in. There are only a couple guys left that Ben has even played against numerous times on our squad. I wouldn't say it's the end of the rivalry era, but it's definitely the end of those big-name guys, and it has to start anew. I think the Steelers rivalry will always remain the most physical game in the AFC North."

Harbaugh on what he sees from Najee Harris and if there are any changes since the first time the teams met:

"I don't see it's being too different. I think he's still a really, really excellent back. He's young, he's strong, he's big, he's got really good elusiveness for his size. He's got the combination of elusiveness and power. He's also fast. He can catch the ball. Does a good job in pass protection. Everything you expect from a high pick like that and highly touted guy coming out and they they're using them very well. So, we got our hands full and try to keep him under control if we can."

Harbaugh on how to keep Harris in check:

"You have to do a great job against a very devoted, determined run game. They want to run the ball. Obviously, he's a great back, but they have other backs. They have two other backs who are very physical, downhill guys, but Najee Harris is one of the great young backs in this league, I believe. He's big. He's physical. He knows how to make you miss. He's elusive. He got some yards on us in the fourth quarter last time, that we weren't real happy about that made a difference in the game. So, we study that real closely. We have to play well at the point of attack. We have to be good on the edges, frontside, backside. He will bounce it outside if you give him the opportunity to do it. He'll cut it all the way back. He runs the zone scheme, especially the inside zone scheme, really well. They may run a little stretch or run a little toss with pullers and crackers and things like that. They'll run their power play that they've been running forever and ever. He's good at all those plays, but especially the RPOs. The gun zone, inside zone RPOs are kind of what they're leaning on and living on right now, and he's really good at it. So, we're just going to have to be ready for it, and we're going to have to win up front."