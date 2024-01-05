Ravens are talking about Mason, the rivalry and more

The Steelers and Ravens will meet on Saturday in an old-fashioned AFC North matchup where there is a lot on the line for the black and gold.
The Steelers are looking for a win to stay in the playoff hunt and have to do so against a Ravens team that has already secured the AFC's No. 1 seed.
The Ravens will rest some players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, but it will be the same type of game the two teams always manage no matter who is on the field.
"We're playing a division rival, so you know what goes with that," said Coach John Harbaugh. "They know us, we know them. We know what it's going to take to win a game like this. Then it's Pittsburgh, all those things factor in."
The Ravens also weighed in on more, from Mason Rudolph to the weather.
* * *
Coach John Harbaugh on the Steelers game:
"Excited about the challenge in front of us, which is playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at our stadium. Always a great challenge."
Quarterback Tyler Huntley on what he has taken from his past experiences playing the Steelers:
"They are a physical team, and it's always a good game. We've just got to just score points, and our defense is going to handle the rest."
Harbaugh on the jolt Mason Rudolph has given the Steelers and what he sees from him:
"I would say that. He has given them a jolt. He's playing really well. He's standing in there, he's making throws. He's delivering the ball down the field outside, inside, moving around the pocket well. Obviously, their numbers are way up in the games since he's been in there, so yes, he's made a difference for them."
Harbaugh on how Rudolph has impacted the offense:
"Obviously, they have been very successful with him in there. I think he's reading the offense out. They've adjusted. They've gone in certain directions and away from certain directions in terms of what they're running and what they're calling. He's operating the offense really well, putting the ball where it's supposed to go based on the coverage. They're running the ball really well, and he's done really well. We just looked at him. They're still their offense, but his version of it is what we're studying."
Quarterback Lamar Jackson on if it's harder to not play this week since it's going against the Steelers:
"I believe 'Snoop' (Tyler Huntley) can get the job done. We have guys who can go out there and ball out. I have all the faith in my team."
Harbaugh on the motivation of trying to keep the Steelers out of the playoffs:
"There's no lack of motivation for sure. Just because, first of all, it's an NFL game, and the guys playing in the game are going to be giving it all they have. You have to. And the guys playing the game want to win each play, and they want to win the game. They're going to play their very best. They're going to play as hard as they possibly can.
"The other part of it is, we're playing a division rival, so you know what goes with that. They know us, we know them. We know what it's going to take to win a game like this. Then it's Pittsburgh, all those things factor in."
Linebacker Patrick Queen on playing or resting against the Steelers:
"I could use the rest, but at the same time, I do want to play. It's Pittsburgh. Those guys come out fierce, try to do their thing. Try to come out and punch you in the mouth and stuff. That's my type of game. It isn't going to be no treat or anything. They're just coming out, they're lined up, and they say, 'Can you stop us?' So that's something that you respect and that's why I am kind of excited to play."
Harbaugh on preparing for the weather for Saturday's game:
"We're preparing for cold weather and rain and sleet and a grass field that's probably going to be a little bit loose. We're getting ready for that."
Harbaugh on how playing in a rivalry game like the Steelers affected the locker room:
"No matter who you play in this particular game in this situation, there would be no lack of motivation. Our guys love to play. They're pro football players. They want to go out there, and they want to play, and they want to play long, and they want to win. They want to put their best foot forward.
"The fact that it's a division rival – the Steelers – that certainly doesn't lessen it. It's always a very important game for us. It's a team that we respect very much. We also understand the type of game that we're always playing against those guys, so our guys are looking forward to it."
Center Tyler Linderbaum on if losing to the Steelers early this season gives them extra motivation:
"Yes, for sure. This is the AFC North. It's a tough conference, competitive conference, and anytime you're playing an AFC North team, you want to win."
Queen on if the Steelers winning the game earlier in the season motivates him:
"It definitely does. Anytime you're playing a rival, you want to get a sweep in the season, except they already got one. It's our time to get one. However, we have to do that, that's what we're going to have to do."
Harbaugh on going against the Steelers gap schemes in the run game:
"They run a couple versions of gap schemes. They run what we call 'Duo' with no puller. They've been running that for years. They usually do it with the tight end side with extra tight ends over there. Sometimes, they'll bring in the wide receivers down in there and insert them or sift the backside. Then, they run the puller gap scheme – the power more than anything else – the 'Power O.' They've been great at that. I think the biggest thing is it's a downhill run, but it can also bounce. If you stop it up inside, and you don't control your edges, those two backs (Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren) will take it outside in a second, and they're both hard to tackle. It'll be a big challenge for us. Every week stands on its own, and stopping the run will be job No. 1 for us in this game."
Queen on if he is motivated to try and keep the Steelers out of the playoffs:
"Anytime you can send somebody home, that's one reason why you play the game. At the end of the day, it's a rivalry game, so you have to treat that game like you would treat any other rivalry game. With those guys, they come out, try to punch you in the mouth. That's just the type of game I like, so when you have a team like that, it's a fun football game. It's a great football game against two teams who have a ton of respect for each other, but still want to get down and ground them."
Harbaugh on what his pregame conversations are like with Coach Mike Tomlin:
"It's like any relationship. It's certainly grown and evolved over the years. I have great respect for Mike, for what he's done for the organization, for what they've done. I think his stamp is on the football team without question. They're a team that plays winning football. They don't beat themselves. They don't have a lot of penalties. They don't turn the ball over. His style ever since he got there has been about playing good, solid football and then being physical and then creating big plays on both sides of the ball. I think that's there again now, like it always is. You just come to understand that. I think they probably have a good understanding of how we like to play. Mike and I probably have a pretty good understanding of how each other coaches his team, so there won't be too many surprises probably that way. It's an honor. I'm grateful for it. I definitely don't take that part of it lightly. It's a good, competitive relationship, and it's been amazing."
Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.