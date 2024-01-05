Ravens are talking about Mason, the rivalry and more

Linebacker Patrick Queen on playing or resting against the Steelers:

"I could use the rest, but at the same time, I do want to play. It's Pittsburgh. Those guys come out fierce, try to do their thing. Try to come out and punch you in the mouth and stuff. That's my type of game. It isn't going to be no treat or anything. They're just coming out, they're lined up, and they say, 'Can you stop us?' So that's something that you respect and that's why I am kind of excited to play."

Harbaugh on preparing for the weather for Saturday's game:

"We're preparing for cold weather and rain and sleet and a grass field that's probably going to be a little bit loose. We're getting ready for that."

Harbaugh on how playing in a rivalry game like the Steelers affected the locker room:

"No matter who you play in this particular game in this situation, there would be no lack of motivation. Our guys love to play. They're pro football players. They want to go out there, and they want to play, and they want to play long, and they want to win. They want to put their best foot forward.

"The fact that it's a division rival – the Steelers – that certainly doesn't lessen it. It's always a very important game for us. It's a team that we respect very much. We also understand the type of game that we're always playing against those guys, so our guys are looking forward to it."

Center Tyler Linderbaum on if losing to the Steelers early this season gives them extra motivation:

"Yes, for sure. This is the AFC North. It's a tough conference, competitive conference, and anytime you're playing an AFC North team, you want to win."

Queen on if the Steelers winning the game earlier in the season motivates him:

"It definitely does. Anytime you're playing a rival, you want to get a sweep in the season, except they already got one. It's our time to get one. However, we have to do that, that's what we're going to have to do."

Harbaugh on going against the Steelers gap schemes in the run game:

"They run a couple versions of gap schemes. They run what we call 'Duo' with no puller. They've been running that for years. They usually do it with the tight end side with extra tight ends over there. Sometimes, they'll bring in the wide receivers down in there and insert them or sift the backside. Then, they run the puller gap scheme – the power more than anything else – the 'Power O.' They've been great at that. I think the biggest thing is it's a downhill run, but it can also bounce. If you stop it up inside, and you don't control your edges, those two backs (Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren) will take it outside in a second, and they're both hard to tackle. It'll be a big challenge for us. Every week stands on its own, and stopping the run will be job No. 1 for us in this game."

Queen on if he is motivated to try and keep the Steelers out of the playoffs:

"Anytime you can send somebody home, that's one reason why you play the game. At the end of the day, it's a rivalry game, so you have to treat that game like you would treat any other rivalry game. With those guys, they come out, try to punch you in the mouth. That's just the type of game I like, so when you have a team like that, it's a fun football game. It's a great football game against two teams who have a ton of respect for each other, but still want to get down and ground them."