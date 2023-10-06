Ravens are talking about Kenny, Najee and more

Stone on hearing 'Renegade' now:

"It's still the same feeling. It's still energizing. Even in here, I feel like we get hyped whenever that song comes on, because you know, at that point, they're trying to get the best out of the team. So, at that point, who is going to respond? That's why I feel like we all get hyped when that song comes on."

Jackson on if going against the Steelers feels more physical than other games:

"I believe every game is physical. I don't even know – I've probably played the Steelers three times. I don't think I've played my best against them yet, but I don't know. We're going to see Sunday."

Linebacker Patrick Queen on facing running back Najee Harris:

"Any time you're playing a great player like [Najee Harris], you want to try to get after him. Obviously, when he goes, their team goes, and when you shut him down, their team shuts down. The biggest focus is definitely stopping (No.) 22."

Linebacker Roquan Smith on the Steelers-Ravens rivalry:

"Honestly, it's a rival, and I think it's the best rivalry in football, if you ask me. And just knowing over the years, since the Ravens [have] been an organization, just how physical the games have gone year in and year out … And I remember [from] last year; you're not a Raven until you beat the Steelers. I carry that over into this year, as well. I feel like this season is a totally new season, so I'm not a Raven this season until I beat the Steelers. That's my mindset, [and] that's me going through my preparation week in and week out. I take great pride in being a Raven, so I want to make sure I earn that right, as well."