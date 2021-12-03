Ravens are talking about Cam, Ben, Diontae & more

Harbaugh on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger getting the ball out quickly:

"He is getting it out quick, and he is very accurate. He's very big. We've played him more than anybody else, probably, over the years. He's made plays that were just jaw-dropping plays against us. You guys have seen them; the throws he's made, the scramble plays he's made, the red zone plays he's made going out to his left and finding somebody – those are all indelibly marked in my brain, as you can probably tell. So, he's unique."

Bowser on Roethlisberger's ability to get the ball out fast and how that affects a defender:

"Just continue to rush, continue to dial in to what type of routes that they run. Just reacting, honestly. You can't control that. He's going to get the ball out. All you can do is see the ball, get the ball, and if you are there to where he's able to hold the ball, you've got to make sure that you get there, because if not, you're not going to get there at all."

Tackle Alejandro Villanueva on what it will feel like to be on the other sideline at Heinz Field:

"I don't know. We'll see. We'll see when I cross that bridge."

Villanueva on what he remembers from last year's Steelers-Ravens game at Heinz Field:

"It was an awesome game for us (the Steelers), because the roster was completely decimated. But it was also very tough, because then we had to play, I think, three games in 14 days, and I don't think that's ever been done in the NFL before. So, that was physically very difficult, from what I remember."

Harbaugh on his relationship with Mike Tomlin in their 30th meeting:

"We have a great relationship. I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin and for the whole organization over there. I have other friends in the organization over there. Their players, everything about the Steelers you have to respect. I always was an admirer of (Hall of Fame Steelers Coach) Chuck Noll. I still study a lot of the things that he said. Yes, Coach Tomlin and I get along really well, I feel like. We're certainly rivals, because the Ravens and the Steelers are rivals. So, we're going to be rivals, and each of us are going to do everything we can to help our team win."