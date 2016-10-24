Rapid Roundup - Monday

Oct 24, 2016 at 12:50 AM
  • Game Recap (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    The Steelers fell to the Patriots, 27-16, as the team heads into the bye week.
  • Week 7 Breakdown (Associated Press)
    Check out everything you need to know about what happened around the league in Week 7.
  • Player Of The Week (Steelers.com)
    With 149 yards from scrimmage, RB Le'Veon Bell earned another *Steelers Digest *Player of the Week honor.
  • Labriola On Week 7 (Steelers.com)
    Take a look at Steelers.com's Bob Labriola's thoughts on yesterday's loss to the New England Patriots.
