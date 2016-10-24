Rapid Roundup - Monday

- Game Recap (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
The Steelers fell to the Patriots, 27-16, as the team heads into the bye week.
- Week 7 Breakdown (Associated Press)
Check out everything you need to know about what happened around the league in Week 7.
- Player Of The Week (Steelers.com)
With 149 yards from scrimmage, RB Le'Veon Bell earned another *Steelers Digest *Player of the Week honor.
- Labriola On Week 7 (Steelers.com)
Take a look at Steelers.com's Bob Labriola's thoughts on yesterday's loss to the New England Patriots.