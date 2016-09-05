Rapid Roundup - Monday

- The Final Cut (Beaver County Times)
After weeks of training, the Steelers have their 53-man roster for 2016.
- What Joe Said (Steelers.com)
Steelers' Hall of Famer Joe Greene has his take on the Steelers' defensive line, as the regular season begins in one week.
- Roster Move (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
The Steelers have placed LB Bud Dupree on their Reserve/Injured List and re-signed veteran LB Steven Johnson.
- Getting Practice (Steelers.com)
In case you missed it, the Steelers signed 10 players to their practice squad yesterday.