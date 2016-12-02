 Skip to main content
Rapid Roundup - Friday

Dec 01, 2016 at 11:58 PM
  • Getting Creative (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    DC Keith Butler has gotten used to having to adjust his defense on the fly.
  • Labriola On (Steelers.com)
    See what Steelers.com's Bob Labriola is sounding off on this week.
  • Injury Report (Steelers.com)
    Check out player injuries and practice participation for the Steelers and the Giants, as both teams prepare to face each other Sunday afternoon.
  • Practice Makes Perfect (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
    The Steelers defense is focused on stopping the Giants' no-huddle offense.
