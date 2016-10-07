Rapid Roundup - Friday

Oct 07, 2016 at 01:44 AM
  • A Thing Of The Past (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    The classic 3-4 Steelers defense has become a thing of the past in the ever-changing NFL.
  • Labriola On (Steelers.com)
    Take a look at what Steelers.com's Bob Labriola is sounding off on this week.
  • Injury Report (Steelers.com)
    Check out player injuries and practice participation for the Steelers and the Jets, as both teams prepare to face each other Sunday afternoon.
  • Earning His Trust (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
    With Week 5 upon us, the Steelers tight ends have done more than enough to earn QB Ben Roethlisberger's trust through the first quarter of the season.
