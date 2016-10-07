Rapid Roundup - Friday

- A Thing Of The Past (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
The classic 3-4 Steelers defense has become a thing of the past in the ever-changing NFL.
- Labriola On (Steelers.com)
Take a look at what Steelers.com's Bob Labriola is sounding off on this week.
- Injury Report (Steelers.com)
Check out player injuries and practice participation for the Steelers and the Jets, as both teams prepare to face each other Sunday afternoon.
- Earning His Trust (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
With Week 5 upon us, the Steelers tight ends have done more than enough to earn QB Ben Roethlisberger's trust through the first quarter of the season.