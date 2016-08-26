Rapid Roundup - Friday

- Starry Night (Washington Observer-Reporter)
Look out for some of the Steelers' starters to take the field in New Orleans tonight.
- Labriola On (Steelers.com)
Take a look at what Steelers.com's Bob Labriola is sounding off on this week.
- Youth Support (Steelers.com)
The Steelers are taking the time to support youth sports, wishing teams good luck from the Little League World Series to high school football.
- The Journeyman (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
OT Ryan Harris is ready to compete for a starting job with the Steelers.