Rapid Roundup - Friday

- Feeling The Burns (Associated Press)
In case you missed it, the Steelers selected Miami CB Artie Burns in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
- 3 Takes (Steelers.com)
Steelers.com's Teresa Varley has a breakdown of what Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and HC Mike Tomlin had to say about CB Artie Burns.
View photos of Pittsburgh Steelers 2016 1st Round Draft Pick, DB Artie Burns.
1 / 23
2 / 23
3 / 23
4 / 23
5 / 23
6 / 23
7 / 23
8 / 23
9 / 23
10 / 23
11 / 23
12 / 23
13 / 23
14 / 23
15 / 23
16 / 23
17 / 23
18 / 23
19 / 23
20 / 23
21 / 23
22 / 23
23 / 23
This Ad will close in 3
- Labriola On (Steelers.com)
With the draft in full swing, Steelers.com's Bob Labriola gives his take on the first round.
- What's Next? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Look ahead to tonight's second and third rounds of the draft with the *Post-Gazette's *Gerry Dulac.