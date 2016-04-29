Rapid Roundup - Friday

Apr 29, 2016 at 01:16 AM
  • Feeling The Burns (Associated Press)
    In case you missed it, the Steelers selected Miami CB Artie Burns in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
  • 3 Takes (Steelers.com)
    Steelers.com's Teresa Varley has a breakdown of what Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and HC Mike Tomlin had to say about CB Artie Burns.

  • Labriola On (Steelers.com)
    With the draft in full swing, Steelers.com's Bob Labriola gives his take on the first round.
  • What's Next? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    Look ahead to tonight's second and third rounds of the draft with the *Post-Gazette's *Gerry Dulac. 
