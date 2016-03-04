Rapid Roundup - Friday

- No Change (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
In case you missed it, the NFL catch rule won't be changing in 2016 and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo has his take on why that may not be such a good thing.
- Nice To Meet You (Steelers.com)
With the 2016 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Steelers have interviewed an estimated 120 players.
- Top Of The Class (USA Today)
Check out some of the top free agents around the league who will hit the market next week.
- Position Breakdown (Steelers.com)
With free agency just around the corner, take a look at the Steelers cornerbacks and what you can expect from them in 2016.