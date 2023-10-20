Rams are talking about T.J., Alex, and yes, Super Bowl XLIII

Coach Sean McVay on what he sees from the Steelers defensive front:

"Yeah, they've always been such a high-level operation with Coach (Mike) Tomlin's leadership, and it always starts up front. You look at (T.J.) Watt and (Alex) Highsmith off the edges. They've got excellent depth behind them. They can push the pocket interior-wise and they do a great job of playing hard on all three levels and they can do it in a variety of ways. And a lot of times when they're creating that pressure, it's just coming off of a four-man rush.

"So, we've got our work cut out for us, but I think it's going to be incredibly important, like any week, but especially against an outfit like this, to be efficient on those early downs and not get into some of those situations where they can really pin their ears back and dictate the terms. That makes it really difficult against excellent players, great schemes.

"It'll be good. That's what you love. Our work is certainly cut out for us."

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald on if there are any extra emotions playing the Steelers, his hometown team:

"Not really. I was just talking to my dad like last week about playing the Steelers this week. He was asking me, 'You get to play the hometown, how does it feel?' I was like, 'My first year I was excited about it.' Obviously going back to Pittsburgh, it was exciting, but now it's just like, it's cool to play against the team that I grew up watching and all that, but it's just another week. I want to find a way to be successful, try to find a way to win this game but there's not extra excitement this time playing against the Steelers, just another week."

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on the Steelers offense:

The one thing I could tell you what I've seen is I've seen the quarterback stand in the face of adversity and put his team to put them in a position to be tied for first place in their division. He's winning late game charges and doing some of those things that you do at a very high level. Got all the preseason praise, it was all the hype of how well they were doing, didn't start off the right way but at the end of the day, they found a way to put themselves in position to be tied in that division, which we all know is a tough one to be right in a position with, which they've always done…having an organization that I can't remember the last time they had a losing record. I know their leader well. I know what his messaging is and he's all about wins. He'll tell you, he's in the business of winning and this week we hopefully can take him out of that business."

Donald on training in Pittsburgh in the offseason:

"I see a lot of those guys. Obviously in OTAs I'm back in Pittsburgh still so I see those guys practicing and see those guys, walk past those guys. I see a couple, say what's up to them. So yeah, I see those guys a lot. I see Coach Tomlin out there. So yeah, it's pretty cool."

Quarterback Matthew Stafford on if defenses are usually more dialed in or relaxed coming off a bye week:

"Sometimes, it depends on the coordinator, depends on the style of defense that they run.

"Pittsburgh is a really talented defense. Obviously upfront, in the back end, second level, really all three levels of the defense, they've got playmakers so it's going to be a big challenge for us.

"But I think we'll get out there and see on Sunday. We obviously see what they put on tape, they see what we put on tape, we game plan, we go play and then make adjustments as needed."