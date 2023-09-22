Raiders are talking about T.J., Alex and more

Coach Josh McDaniels on Sunday night's game:

"These are the kind of games - this is what you do it for, great opponent, two great organizations. The Steelers have done it the right way for a long time. Coach (Mike) Tomlin, 17 years, I mean never had a losing season. Just so much respect for him and the program that he runs there, the way they do things, how they play, how competitive they are every week, every year. Our team is hard at work learning the things that they do, how they do them, and they do a lot of things well. They've got a lot of really good football players. They can win and beat you in a lot of different ways. They're physical, they're explosive in all three phases. We saw that on Monday night, how they ended up kind of flipping the game around there."

Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi on the Steelers playmakers on defense and how playing against them last year helps:

"It helps a lot. We played them late in the year too, which helps even more, especially in terms of the personnel and the scheme. I mean, Mike Tomlin has been there a long time and they've run a similar defense for a long time. So, there's some familiarity with that.

"But for the players I think it helps in terms of just knowing who the guys are going against, the tight ends, the offensive linemen and 'Hey, this is what he did last year against me in this game late in the year.' I know Cam Heyward potentially could not be there, but this is him. And 'Hey, this is (Alex) Highsmith. This is how the linebackers fill in the running game. This is how (Minkah) Fitzpatrick plays in the passing game and in the running game, and the same thing for the corners.'

"Overall, I think there's a big help for that, playing against a team last year. It's like a division game almost with some familiarity, which is great. Because you always like that, the players feel comfortable, and they know what to expect from the scheme and personnel standpoint."

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the Steelers Monday night performance:

"Yeah, got to see them – (dang) good defense. They made some plays, put some points up on the board, so it's going to be a good challenge for us this week. We have to do our part on offense."

Lombardi on how you prepare to make sure T.J. Watt can't wreck the game while also preparing for the rest of the defense:

"Oh, there's 10 other guys for sure. I think Watt plays a certain style of game where he plays hard, he plays aggressive, he plays fast. I think that's their defense.

"They play great as a unit. I think that's what makes them so good is that they're all connected, and they play to the ball. They play tough, they're hardnosed.

"And Coach Tomlin has done a phenomenal job his entire tenure there of making sure that's the identity of his defense because they're coming in here to make it a dogfight. And if your team is not ready to go in that fight, well often we'll lose.

"We have to do a good job of making sure we're ready to know that and ready to go because whether it's T.J. Watt on the edge, or it's Highsmith on the edge, or we talked about the secondary. They are all going to play as one and if you don't play as one on that unit, you're probably not going to play on the unit.

"We got to be ready to go because it's an aggressive, fast and physical defense."