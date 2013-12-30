Prisuta's Further Review: vs. Browns

Free safety Ryan Clark spoke to improvement by the defense. "I think guys made plays. (Strong safety) Troy (Polamalu) was phenomenal down the stretch, making extremely big plays. (Defensive end) Cameron Heyward played a huge role up front in stopping the run, also pressuring the quarterback, and the things (outside linebacker) Jason Worilds was able to do. I think people grew into their roles and kind of came along into what the 2013 Steelers defense needed. And that was a process for us, with losing (inside linebacker) Larry (Foote) and just trying to figure out where to plug guys in.

"We had our ups and downs. It wasn't the dominance you're used to seeing from us, but it was good enough to win a lot of games down the stretch."

Polamalu also weighed in on the subject. "People make a big deal about digging ourselves out of a hole. I think this team has done a really good job of not really focusing on digging out of a hole because you can't look at it in the middle of the season from that perspective. It has to be a week-in, week-out battle against the next team. We've done that really well as of late."

NEXT STOP SAFETY?

Cornerback Ike Taylor said a position switch has been discussed.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, a little bit, a little bit, a little bit," Taylor said upon the conclusion of his 11th NFL regular season. "Just a little bit, so we'll see what happens, you just never know.

"I think I'd be a great safety. I have a lot of football in me whether they want me to play corner or safety, it really doesn't matter. We'll see what happens. I like playing football, like being around the young guys. I'm a young guy at heart, I like the atmosphere. We'll see what the front office and the coaching staff think."

THEY SAID IT

Sanders on becoming a free agent at season's end: "How can you not think about it? At the end of the day I am a free agent after the season. You never know what might occur, but of course I want to be here. My heart is here. This is the team that drafted me. All I know is Steelers football. I just pray everything works itself out and I'm still here."

Clark on playing for the Steelers: "It's been awesome, man. They gave me a chance twice. Coming out of Washington they gave me an opportunity to play, gave me an opportunity to play in the Super Bowl. Some of my best friends are here in Pittsburgh. There are people I will remember forever. It was a blessing and an honor to play for an organization like this, and I hope to continue playing but if not there will be no hard feelings, nothing but great memories."