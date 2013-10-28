Prisuta's Further Review

TIME OR YARDS?**: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger might have a word with Coach Mike Tomlin about whether to use a timeout inside the two-minute warning or take a delay-of-game penalty when the game clock isn't running but the play clock is about to expire at a stage of the game in which the Steelers are trying desperately to cut into a two-score deficit.

"Maybe (today) Coach Tomlin will tell me what he wants me to do in that situation," Roethlisberger said. "I know timeouts are valuable, but for an offense that wasn't scoring touchdowns so are 5 yards."

The situation was this yesterday in O.co Coliseum:

Trailing, 21-10, the Steelers faced a second-and-3 at the Oakland 12-yard line with 1:43 left in regulation after running back Le'Veon Bell was tackled out of bounds following a 7-yard completion.

Amid the confusion that followed, the Steelers were unable to get into position for the next snap in a timely fashion.

"The play clock was running down," Roethlisberger said. "I ran over there because the ref was grabbing for his flag for a horse-collar call on Le'Veon, and then he didn't (make the call). The ref asked (another official), 'Was there a horse collar?' They were kind of discussing it, and I guess they decided not to call it. By the time we got back to the huddle, you look up and there's three seconds (on the play clock) by the time we break the huddle."

Referee John Parry huddled with side judge Joe Larrew and head linesman Derick Bowers before the non-call resulted.

"You either take 5 yards (for delay of game) or you take the timeout," Roethlisberger said. "I know timeouts are valuable but I thought 5 yards were, too, so I had to burn it."

Taking a timeout there left the Steelers with two remaining.

They needed three timeouts to prevent the Raiders from running out all but the final 18 seconds once Oakland recovered an on-side kick with 1:24 left in the fourth quarter after the Steelers had closed to within 21-18.

"I was looking for the flag," Roethlisberger said. "The one ref talked to the other one and said, 'I was gonna call it, I couldn't tell. What did you see?' They decided not to. I was waiting for either a re-set (of the play clock) or a penalty, because I'm following the ref back over and couldn't tell what he was going to do.

"We just kinda got caught in a bad situation."