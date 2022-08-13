Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Seahawks

Twirling the Towel: The Terrible Towel Twirl will be led by Steelers Legends who are taking part in what is the team's Homecoming Game. Among those participating in the towel twirl are Will Allen, Charlie Batch, Merrill Hoge and Jon Kolb, who will all have their foundations and community work highlights during the game. They will also take part in a live legends Q&A in the FedEx Great Hall at 5:30 p.m.