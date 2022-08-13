Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Seahawks

Aug 13, 2022 at 04:28 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

A special honor: Former Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert was honored pregame when he was presented with the Daniel M. Rooney Ambassador Award.

Steelers President Art Rooney II and Jim Rooney presented Colbert with the award, which is given to an individual who reflects Rooney's leadership, love of Pittsburgh and contribution to the community.

The award was introduced in 2021 and the first recipient was Hall of Fame Coach Bill Cowher.

Twirling the Towel: The Terrible Towel Twirl will be led by Steelers Legends who are taking part in what is the team's Homecoming Game. Among those participating in the towel twirl are Will Allen, Charlie Batch, Merrill Hoge and Jon Kolb, who will all have their foundations and community work highlights during the game. They will also take part in a live legends Q&A in the FedEx Great Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Also taking part in the towel twirl and Homecoming Game are Steelers Legends Patrick Bailey, John Banaszak, Roger Duffy, Jason Gildon, Richard Huntley, Matt Kranchick, Derek Moye, Gerry Mullins, Isaac Redman, Jeff Reed, Rick Strom, Russell Stuvaints, Shaun Suisham and J.T. Thomas.

Hearing from Legends: A live Legends Q & A will take place at the FedEx Great Hall Stage at 5:30 p.m. Arthur Moats will host it, with guests Will Allen, Charlie Batch and Jon Kolb.

TV_STHG Feature Kennedy
Cossu, Caitlyn

Honoring America: The National Anthem will be sung by Tom Octave, Assistant Professor of Music at Saint Vincent College.

Towel unfurled: The large Terrible Towel will be unfurled by season ticket holders prior to the game.

Quicker entry: Acrisure Stadium will deploy next generation security screening at stadium gates this season. This technology will expedite fan entry into the stadium. Guests approaching the gates, will be instructed not to remove any items from clear bags or pockets and walk through the security screening system while following the instructions of Acrisure Stadium Team Members.

What's New at Acrisure Stadium: This season also marks the introduction of seven new food items:

• Caliente Pizza – section 150 Ford Fan Zone, UPMC Club, West Club
• Auntie Anne's Pretzels – Main Concourse section 138, UPMC Club and West Club
• Buffalo Chicken Nachos – UPMC, West, and North Club
• Cuban Sandwiches – UPMC and West Club
• Pulled Pork Burger – UPMC and West Club
• Spicy Chicken Waffles – UPMC and West Club
• Mojo Pork Nachos – section 129 and 526

PREGAME PHOTOS: Preseason Week 1 vs. SEA

A look at pregame warmups before the Steelers' Week 1 preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (80) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (80) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 30

A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 30

A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 30

A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 30

A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 30

A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 30

A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 30

A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 30

A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) psduring a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) psduring a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 30

Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 30

Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 30

A general view during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

WATCH/STREAM

  • The game broadcast is carried on KDKA-TV (CBS) locally in Pittsburgh & on the Steelers preseason TV affiliate network. Game coverage begins Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET; The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET; The Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Xtra Point postgame show starts immediately following the game on Pittsburgh CW. Both programs will be archived on the Steelers YouTube channel.
  • Click here to see a list of the Steelers preseason TV network affiliates.
  • Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline reporter) are on the game call; The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff pregame show and The Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Xtra Point postgame show are hosted by Amanda Renner & Max Starks.
  • The game will also be broadcast nationally on NFL Network. Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams. Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.
  • The NFL also offers fans a number of ways to watch Steelers preseason football on their digital devices:
  • Fans located in most Steelers preseason affiliate markets can watch Steelers preseason football on Steelers.com (desktop & mobile site). NFL geographical restrictions apply.
  • Not in any of the Steelers preseason TV affiliate markets? NFL+ Premium gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, full & condensed replays of every game, and MORE! Whether you are at the stadium or on-the-go, you will never miss a moment with NFL+. NOTE: NFL+ is only available to users within the United States. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit NFL+ Support
  • Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.

LISTEN

  • Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 3:00 p.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
  • Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst) and Max Starks (sideline reporter) are on the call.
  • Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
  • The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
  • The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for mobile web and mobile app users. Desktop user may listen to this broadcast from anywhere in the world on Steelers.com.
  • SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Steelers game live. Please visit SiriusXM's Steelers broadcast page for channel details.

CONNECT

ARRIVAL PHOTOS: Preseason Week 1 vs. SEA

A look at player arrivals before the Steelers' preseason Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 25

during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Joe Haeg (71) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Joe Haeg (71) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Gilliam (62) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Gilliam (62) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Coach Eddie Faulkner during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Coach Eddie Faulkner during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) nduring a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) nduring a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Buddy Johnson (45) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Buddy Johnson (45) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Carlos Davis (73) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Carlos Davis (73) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Delontae Scott (50) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Delontae Scott (50) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

EN ESPANOL

  • Puedes escuchar la transmisión del partido en español en cualquier parte del mundo en steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora.
  • Si estas en México y en el área de Pittsburgh ahora puedes escuchar también desde tu dispositivo móvil y desde el App Oficial de Steelers. Simplemente haz Clic en la esquina superior derecha de la pagina principal del App donde dice "Live Audio" y selecciona español.
  • También nuevo para este año, todos los juegos de los Steelers de la temporada 2022 serán transmitidos por Radio Imagen en México. Haz clic aquí para ver la lista de esas estaciones.
  • Si estas en México puedes ver los juegos de pretemporada en español en el App Oficial de Steelers.
  • El juego Steelers-Seahawks también se transmitirá por Grupo Imagen 3.1 en todo México.
  • Luis Rodríguez, Álvaro Martín, y Arturo Carlos serán nuestro equipo del Steelers en español este domingo. Luis está en su octava temporada como comentarista oficial de Steelers en español. Álvaro Martín está en su tercera década de crónica de la NFL y en su cuarta temporada como comentarista de Steelers en español. Arturo Carlos esta entrando en su cuarta temporada como play-by-play de Steelers en Español.

Game Pass International
Inicia tu prueba GRATIS ahora para ver todos los juegos de los Steelers en vivo en y más con NFL Game Pass International. Para iniciar tu prueba y regístrarte haz clic aquí.

Activa las notificaciones en español del App Oficial de Steelers
Abre la aplicación, haz clic en la esquina inferior derecha en "More," haz clic en "Settings," haz click en la tercera opción "Notifications" y activa el icono en "Español."

Related Content

news

Wild Card Blog: Harris said elbow is 'feeling better'

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare for the AFC Wild Card Round

news

Week 18 Blog: A recap of the news

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens

news

Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Browns

A look at all of the activities happening before tonight's Steelers game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field

news

Week 17 Blog: A recap of the news

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns

news

Week 16 Blog: A recap of the news

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs

news

Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Titans

A look at all of the activities happening before today's Steelers game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field

news

Week 15 Blog: A recap of the news

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans

news

Week 14 Blog: A recap of the news

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings

news

Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Ravens

A look at all of the activities happening before today's Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field

news

Week 13 Blog: A recap of the news

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens

news

Week 12 Blog: A recap of the news

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals

Advertising