Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Saints

Here is a look at what will be happening on game day at Acrisure Stadium. Check back for more details.
Hall of Honor weekend: The Steelers will honor their Hall of Honor Class of 2022 at halftime of the game. The Hall of Honor Class of 2022 spans the decades and appeals to generations of Steelers fans, and includes legends Myron Cope, Sam Davis, Ray Mathews and Heath Miller. In addition, Louis Lipps, a member of the Class of 2021 will also be honored.
"We started this (Hall of Honor) with the idea there would be players and others that aren't going to be recognized in Canton but deserve this kind of recognition," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "I think this group really fits that description in terms of people that made great contributions. Wanted to make sure that people like this are recognized."
A special ceremony will take place at halftime, which will include Miller, Lipps and family members of the other inductees.
Enter early: Heinz Field Management and the Pittsburgh Steelers are reminding fans to enter the stadium early to ensure they will not miss kickoff.
Fireworks, which will be presented by Zambelli Fireworks, will be set off an hour prior to kickoff and 30 minutes prior to kickoff to serve as reminders for fans to enter Acrisure Stadium so they will not miss all of the pregame activities, including Steelers introductions and kickoff.
Fans are also being reminded of the mobile ticketing process in place at Heinz Field starting this year. Prior to coming to Acrisure Stadium, fans should:
• Save their mobile tickets to the digital wallet on their smartphone.
• Make sure their phones are fully charged.
Twirl your towel: The Terrible Towel Twirl will be started by Hall of Famer Mel Blount, also a member of the Steelers Hall of Honor.
Fostering love: The Community Organization of the Game is the Foster Love Project. Foster Love Project's mission is to show love in action to children impacted by foster and kinship care through the provision of goods, services and support. There are several ways the community can support their mission, make a financial contribution, shop from one of their several wish lists, or host a collection drive of their most needed items. To learn more about who Foster Love Project is and how they serve children and families, visit their website at www.fosterloveproject.org.
Security screening for this season: Acrisure Stadium will deploy next generation security screening at stadium gates this season. This technology will expedite fan entry into the stadium. Guests approaching the gates, will be instructed not to remove any items from clear bags or pockets and walk through the security screening system while following the instructions of Acrisure Stadium Team Members.
Minkah Magic: Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is taking part in a community outreach program in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, donating tickets to Steelers home games to the Pittsburgh Police for them to take youth in city neighborhoods to games, as well as enjoy a pregame tailgate party inside of Stage AE. The tickets are distributed to different police zones each week, allowing a wide range of kids the opportunity to not only see a game, but spend quality time interacting with the police and getting to know the men and women who are there to protect them.
Honoring America: The National Anthem will be sung by Jackie Evancho, a local contemporary folk artist who is best known for her childhood debut on NBC's America's Got Talent.
A special salute: The U.S. Steel Salute to Heroes recipient is United States Army Specialist 4 Ted Debiak. Debiak, who is from Bethel Park, Pa., was deployed to Vietnam with the 4th Division as a frontline Medic. On Christmas night in 1967, he was struck by artillery fire losing his arm along with taking shrapnel to the face and neck. Due to the volatility of the battlefield, he had to wait through the night fighting off shock to be medically transported. After his service, he worked for the department of defense, earned a degree from Penn State, a PHD from Pitt and went on to teach at CCAC.
Towel unfurled: The large Terrible Towel will be unfurled by season ticket holders prior to the game.
What's New at Acrisure Stadium: This season also marks the introduction of seven new food items, so if it's your first game, or you are a regular, be sure to check out the new offerings.
• Caliente Pizza – section 150 Ford Fan Zone, UPMC Club, West Club
• Auntie Anne's Pretzels – Main Concourse section 138, UPMC Club and West Club
• Buffalo Chicken Nachos – UPMC, West and North Club
• Cuban Sandwiches – UPMC and West Club
• Pulled Pork Burger – UPMC and West Club
• Spicy Chicken Waffles – UPMC and West Club
• Mojo Pork Nachos – section 129 and 526
Hearing from a legend: A live Legends Q & A will take place at the FedEx Great Hall Stage at 11:30 a.m. Arthur Moats will host it, with his guest will be Hall of Honor member Larry Brown.
WATCH/STREAM
- The game broadcast is carried nationally on FOX (WPGH-TV locally in Pittsburgh). Game coverage begins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET; The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff pregame show begins at 11:30 a.m. ET and will air locally on KDKA-TV; The Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Xtra Point Postgame Show starts immediately following the game on Pittsburgh CW. The Postgame Show will also be archived on the Steelers YouTube channel.
- Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analysis) and Kristina Pink (sideline) are on the game call.
- The NFL also offers fans a number of ways to watch this preseason game on their digital devices:
- NFL+ Premium gives you the freedom to watch LIVE local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, full & condensed replays of every game, and MORE! Whether you are at the stadium or on-the-go, you will never miss a moment with NFL+. NOTE: NFL+ is only available to users within the United States. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit NFL+ Support
- Fans outside of the United States can stream the game via the NFL's GamePass International product.
- Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.
LISTEN
- Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 9:00 a.m. ET; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
- Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline) and Max Starks (sideline) are on the call.
- Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
- The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
- The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for mobile web and mobile app users. Desktop user may listen to this broadcast from anywhere in the world on Steelers.com.
- SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Steelers game live. Please visit SiriusXM's Steelers broadcast page for channel details.
CONNECT
- Check out Game Day Central on Steelers.com for up to the minute stats and more.
- On the go? Download the Steelers Official Mobile App and follow along with our Game Center that features stats and drive charts.
- Play the YinzChat presented by UniBet the Steelers Official Mobile App prior to each week's game to win prizes.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. Don't forget to use #HereWeGo.
- Don't miss live pre and postgame programming on Facebook
- Watch Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference, LIVE immediately following the game, on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.
EN ESPANOL
- Puedes escuchar la transmisión del partido en español en cualquier parte del mundo en steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora.
- Si estas en México y en el área de Pittsburgh ahora puedes escuchar también desde tu dispositivo móvil y desde el App Oficial de Steelers. Simplemente haz Clic en la esquina superior derecha de la pagina principal del App donde dice "Live Audio" y selecciona español.
- También nuevo para este año, todos los juegos de los Steelers de la temporada 2022 serán transmitidos por Radio Imagen en México. Haz clic aquí para ver la lista de esas estaciones.
- Luis Rodríguez, Álvaro Martín, y Arturo Carlos serán nuestro equipo del Steelers en español este domingo. Luis está en su octava temporada como comentarista oficial de Steelers en español. Álvaro Martín está en su tercera década de crónica de la NFL y en su cuarta temporada como comentarista de Steelers en español. Arturo Carlos esta entrando en su cuarta temporada como play-by-play de Steelers en Español.
Game Pass International
Inicia tu prueba GRATIS ahora para ver todos los juegos de los Steelers en vivo en y más con NFL Game Pass International. Para iniciar tu prueba y regístrarte haz clic aquí.
Activa las notificaciones en español del App Oficial de Steelers
Abre la aplicación, haz clic en la esquina inferior derecha en "More," haz clic en "Settings," haz click en la tercera opción "Notifications" y activa el icono en "Español."