Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Saints

A special salute: The U.S. Steel Salute to Heroes recipient is United States Army Specialist 4 Ted Debiak. Debiak, who is from Bethel Park, Pa., was deployed to Vietnam with the 4th Division as a frontline Medic. On Christmas night in 1967, he was struck by artillery fire losing his arm along with taking shrapnel to the face and neck. Due to the volatility of the battlefield, he had to wait through the night fighting off shock to be medically transported. After his service, he worked for the department of defense, earned a degree from Penn State, a PHD from Pitt and went on to teach at CCAC.