--> Gameday Entertainment: Steelers Nation can expect a revitalized pregame with new features and fan traditions that will get them excited for the game. Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats 20 minutes before kickoff to not miss a moment. Throughout the game, fans will notice modernmusic and video entertainment, along with interactive games featuring a helmet shuttle, fan filters, and more.

--> First Down Line & Down and Distance: The team is bringing some of the standard Network TV broadcast game elements to the stadium. Now fans will be able to follow the flow of the game on the scoreboard more easily through a yellow first down line and easy-toread Down & Distance graphics.

--> Next Gen Stats: A new statistical feature that provides fans with more detailed game and player statistics will be on display each game.

--> Commercial Clock: This new feature allows fans to understand how much time is left in Network TV timeouts, a countdown to when live game action will return to the field.