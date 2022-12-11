Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Ravens

My Cause My Cleats: Steelers players often wear custom cleats during pregame warmups, but this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, custom cleats will be the norm during the game.
For the seventh year the NFL is allowing players to represent a charity that touches them deeply in a unique manner with the league's player cause initiative, My Cause My Cleats.
The initiative was created for NFL players to showcase a charitable cause in order to bring attention to it, and the players take part in helping with the design of their cleats.
After the players wear the cleats, they have the option to auction them off to raise money for their cause on NFL Auction, with 100% of the funds raised given to the charity. Fans may bid on player cleats at NFL.com/Auction.-->> Read all the stories here.
Pro Bowl Games Voting: Voting is now open for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which will be a completely different format than in the past.
The traditional Pro Bowl game will be replaced by four days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 5.
Leading into the game there will be skill competitions, giving fans a fun look at all of the league's top players.
-->> Cast your votes today.
Steelers fans can do their part to send the team's players to the Pro Bowl Games this season by voting here or on Twitter as part of the social media voting.Any tweet or retweet that includes one the options below counts as one vote through Dec. 13 and doubles to two votes on Dec. 14 and 15.
Make sure your tweet or retweet includes one of these options and you can vote for any and all Steelers players:
ProBowlVote + @(PlayersHandle) – example: #ProBowlVote @CamHeyward
ProBowl Vote + Full Name – example: #ProBowlVote Minkah Fitzpatrick
Twirling the Towel: The Terrible Towel Twirl will be started by Wiz Khalifa, a Pittsburgh native and music star who will also perform at halftime with D.J. Bonics.
Watch the skies: The 910th Airlift Wing from Youngstown Air Reserve Station will perform a flyover prior to kickoff.
A look at player arrivals before the Steelers' Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium
Honoring America: The National Anthem will be sung by David Correy, an upcoming singer who was born in Brazil who Wiz Kalifa is working with. The young upstart received his first big break when he appeared on the second season of the syndicated television show The X Factor.
Hearing from Legends: A live Legends Q & A will take place at the FedEx Great Hall Stage at 11:30 a.m. Arthur Moats will host it, with his guest Jon Kolb.
A hero's welcome: The U.S. Steel Salute to Heroes recipient is Private First Class Jessica Lynch. The former U.S. Army Soldier served in the 2003 invasion of Iraq. On March 23, 2003, Private First Class (PFC) Lynch's convoy was ambushed by Iraqi Forces in the Battle of Nasiriyah. Lynch was seriously injured and captured by Iraqi forces. After nine days in captivity, on April 1, 2003, her subsequent recovery by U.S. Special Operations Forces was the first successful rescue of an American Female Prisoner of War since World War II. Jessica was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Prisoner of War medals.
Local winners honored: The Steelers will honor local WPIAL Championship teams on Sunday, including Class 2A Steel Valley Ironmen, Class 3A Bell Vernon Leopards and Class 4A Aliquippa Quips. In addition to being honored the teams will get a tour of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum.
Giving back: The Community Organization of the Game is the Salvation Army Western PA Division, which supports families and individuals in need in 28 counties, through a variety of services including feeding programs, utility/rent assistance and Emergency Disaster Services. The Salvation Army also offers housing, recovery and rehabilitation, seasonal assistance, as well as youth empowerment and spiritual programs. Donations to the annual Red Kettle Campaign can be made virtually at any time by visiting Red Kettle Campaign.
Tune in: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.
Enter early: Heinz Field Management and the Pittsburgh Steelers are reminding fans to enter the stadium early to ensure they will not miss kickoff.
Fireworks, which will be presented by Zambelli Fireworks, will be set off an hour prior to kickoff and 30 minutes prior to kickoff to serve as reminders for fans to enter Acrisure Stadium so they will not miss all of the pregame activities, including Steelers introductions and kickoff.
Fans are also being reminded of the mobile ticketing process in place at Heinz Field starting this year. Prior to coming to Acrisure Stadium, fans should:
• Save their mobile tickets to the digital wallet on their smartphone.
• Make sure their phones are fully charged.
Minkah Magic: Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is taking part in a community outreach program in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, donating tickets to Steelers home games to the Pittsburgh Police for them to take youth in city neighborhoods to games, as well as enjoy a pregame tailgate party inside of Stage AE. The tickets are distributed to different police zones each week, allowing a wide range of kids the opportunity to not only see a game, but spend quality time interacting with the police and getting to know the men and women who are there to protect them.
Security screening for this season: Acrisure Stadium will deploy next generation security screening at stadium gates this season. This technology will expedite fan entry into the stadium. Guests approaching the gates, will be instructed not to remove any items from clear bags or pockets and walk through the security screening system while following the instructions of Acrisure Stadium Team Members.
What's New at Acrisure Stadium: This season also marks the introduction of seven new food items, so if it's your first game, or you are a regular, be sure to check out the new offerings.
• Caliente Pizza – section 150 Ford Fan Zone, UPMC Club, West Club
• Auntie Anne's Pretzels – Main Concourse section 138, UPMC Club and West Club
• Buffalo Chicken Nachos – UPMC, West and North Club
• Cuban Sandwiches – UPMC and West Club
• Pulled Pork Burger – UPMC and West Club
• Spicy Chicken Waffles – UPMC and West Club
• Mojo Pork Nachos – section 129 and 526
Towel unfurled: The large Terrible Towel will be unfurled by season ticket holders prior to the game.
WATCH/STREAM
- The game broadcast is carried nationally on CBS (KDKA-TV locally in Pittsburgh). Game coverage begins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET; The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff pregame show begins at 11:30 a.m. ET and will air locally on KDKA-TV; The Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Xtra Point Postgame Show starts immediately following the game on Pittsburgh CW. The Postgame Show will also be archived on the Steelers YouTube channel.
- Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analysis), and Melanie Collins (sideline) are on the game call.
- The NFL also offers fans a number of ways to watch this preseason game on their digital devices:
- NFL+ Premium gives you the freedom to watch LIVE local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, full & condensed replays of every game, and MORE! Whether you are at the stadium or on-the-go, you will never miss a moment with NFL+. NOTE: NFL+ is only available to users within the United States. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit NFL+ Support
- Fans outside of the United States can stream the game via the NFL's GamePass International product.
- Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.
LISTEN
- Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 9 a.m. ET; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
- Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline) and Max Starks (sideline) are on the call.
- Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
- The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
- The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for mobile web and mobile app users. Desktop user may listen to this broadcast from anywhere in the world on Steelers.com.
- SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Steelers game live. Please visit SiriusXM's Steelers broadcast page for channel details.
CONNECT
- Check out Game Day Central on Steelers.com for up to the minute stats and more.
- On the go? Download the Steelers Official Mobile App and follow along with our Game Center that features stats and drive charts.
- Play the YinzChat presented by UniBet the Steelers Official Mobile App prior to each week's game to win prizes.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. Don't forget to use #HereWeGo.
- Don't miss live pre and postgame programming on Facebook
- Watch Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference, LIVE immediately following the game, on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.
EN ESPANOL
- Puedes escuchar la transmisión del partido en español en cualquier parte del mundo en steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora.
- Si estas en México y en el área de Pittsburgh ahora puedes escuchar también desde tu dispositivo móvil y desde el App Oficial de Steelers. Simplemente haz Clic en la esquina superior derecha de la pagina principal del App donde dice "Live Audio" y selecciona español.
- También nuevo para este año, todos los juegos de los Steelers de la temporada 2022 serán transmitidos por Radio Imagen en México. Haz clic aquí para ver la lista de esas estaciones.
- Luis Rodríguez, Álvaro Martín, y Arturo Carlos serán nuestro equipo del Steelers en español este domingo. Luis está en su octava temporada como comentarista oficial de Steelers en español. Álvaro Martín está en su tercera década de crónica de la NFL y en su cuarta temporada como comentarista de Steelers en español. Arturo Carlos esta entrando en su cuarta temporada como play-by-play de Steelers en Español.
Game Pass International
Inicia tu prueba GRATIS ahora para ver todos los juegos de los Steelers en vivo en y más con NFL Game Pass International. Para iniciar tu prueba y regístrarte haz clic aquí.
Activa las notificaciones en español del App Oficial de Steelers
Abre la aplicación, haz clic en la esquina inferior derecha en "More," haz clic en "Settings," haz click en la tercera opción "Notifications" y activa el icono en "Español."