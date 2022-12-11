Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Ravens

A hero's welcome: The U.S. Steel Salute to Heroes recipient is Private First Class Jessica Lynch. The former U.S. Army Soldier served in the 2003 invasion of Iraq. On March 23, 2003, Private First Class (PFC) Lynch's convoy was ambushed by Iraqi Forces in the Battle of Nasiriyah. Lynch was seriously injured and captured by Iraqi forces. After nine days in captivity, on April 1, 2003, her subsequent recovery by U.S. Special Operations Forces was the first successful rescue of an American Female Prisoner of War since World War II. Jessica was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Prisoner of War medals.