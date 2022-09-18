Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Patriots

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: The Steelers will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring someone who is making a difference in the community.

The Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award will be presented to Betty Cruz, President and CEO of the World Affairs Council of Pittsburgh. Cruz has 20 years of experience in community outreach, partnership building and program management. She has developed citywide initiatives for Pittsburgh and managed major accounts for a national nonprofit dedicated to building playgrounds across the United States.

The Steelers will present Cruz with a check for $1,500 for the charity of her choice.

The community organization of the game will be Casa San Jose.

The organization, started by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Baden, first opened their doors in 2013 as a resource for Latino immigrants. They serve as a of base of support for the Latino community in Pittsburgh, offering a wide range of services, including education, social services and health guidance to assist them in thriving in the community.

Casa San Jose is an independent 501c3 who served 2,618 clients, with 1,833 children among them, in 2021-22. Casa San Jose has grown and expanded greatly since the pandemic began in March 2020. They have vaccinated more than 1,000 adults and children against the COVID-19 virus. Their work is predominantly in Allegheny County, but also in Butler, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties.