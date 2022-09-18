Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Patriots

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: The Steelers will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring someone who is making a difference in the community.
The Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award will be presented to Betty Cruz, President and CEO of the World Affairs Council of Pittsburgh. Cruz has 20 years of experience in community outreach, partnership building and program management. She has developed citywide initiatives for Pittsburgh and managed major accounts for a national nonprofit dedicated to building playgrounds across the United States.
The Steelers will present Cruz with a check for $1,500 for the charity of her choice.
The community organization of the game will be Casa San Jose.
The organization, started by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Baden, first opened their doors in 2013 as a resource for Latino immigrants. They serve as a of base of support for the Latino community in Pittsburgh, offering a wide range of services, including education, social services and health guidance to assist them in thriving in the community.
Casa San Jose is an independent 501c3 who served 2,618 clients, with 1,833 children among them, in 2021-22. Casa San Jose has grown and expanded greatly since the pandemic began in March 2020. They have vaccinated more than 1,000 adults and children against the COVID-19 virus. Their work is predominantly in Allegheny County, but also in Butler, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
In addition, running back Najee Harris will wear custom cleats to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
Twirling the Towel: The Terrible Towel Twirl will be led by Patrick Fabian, a Pittsburgh native who is an actor and voice over artist. He just completed filming of the final season of the hit TV series Better Call Saul.
A look at player arrivals before the Steelers' Week 2 game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium
Hearing from Legends: A live Legends Q & A will take place at the FedEx Great Hall Stage at 11:30 a.m. Arthur Moats will host it, with his guest Rob Golden.
Honoring America: The National Anthem will be sung by Pittsburgh icon Donnie Iris. Following the National Anthem there will be a flyover by the United States Navy Fighter Squadron Composite 13 (VFC 13), the Fighting Saints out of NAS Fallon. Both of the pilots handling the flyover are from Pittsburgh and will be flying Navy F-5N Tiger II; Sundown Flight.
Newcomer alert: The Steelers signed linebacker David Anenih to the 53-man roster earlier this week. Anenih was on the Tennessee Titans practice squad before joining the Steelers.
The team also placed linebacker T.J. Watt on the Reserve/Injured List, after he was injured in the Steelers overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Anenih was originally signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released on the final cutdown after the preseason and then signed to their practice squad. He played in three preseason games, leading the Titans with three sacks and three quarterback hits, as well as the leader with two forced fumbles and two passes defensed.
He played at the University of Houston where he played in 56 games, starting 29. He had 99 career tackles, 32 tackles for a loss, 20.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
He started 14 games his final season at Houston and finished with a career-highs in tackles (30) and tackles for a loss (10). He also had five sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, while earning first-team all-conference honors.
Honoring a Hero: The U.S. Steel Salute to Heroes recipient is Sgt. Chuck Jenkins of the United States Marine Corps. He served in Guantanamo Bay and the Mediterranean before arriving in Danang, Vietnam in 1967 as a platoon sergeant for Company D, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division.
For this action in Vietnam, Sgt. Chuck Jenkins received a Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry, one of the highest honors that can be awarded members of the United States Armed Forces. The Silver Star citation reads: "By his courage, aggressive fighting spirit and steadfast devotion to duty in the face of extreme personal danger, Sergeant Jenkins upheld the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service."
Towel unfurled: The large Terrible Towel will be unfurled by season ticket holders prior to the game.
WATCH/STREAM
- The game broadcast is carried nationally on CBS (KDKA-TV locally in Pittsburgh). Game coverage begins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET; The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff pregame show begins at 11:30 a.m. ET and will air locally on KDKA-TV; The Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Xtra Point Postgame Show starts immediately following the game on Pittsburgh CW. The Postgame Show will also be archived on the Steelers YouTube channel.
- Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (field reporter) are on the game call.
LISTEN
- Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 9 a.m. ET; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
- Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline) and Max Starks (sideline) are on the call.
- Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
- The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
- The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for mobile web and mobile app users. Desktop user may listen to this broadcast from anywhere in the world on Steelers.com.
- SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Steelers game live. Please visit SiriusXM's Steelers broadcast page for channel details.
