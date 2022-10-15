Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Crucial Catch: Sunday is the Steelers Crucial Catch, Intercept Cancer game, working in conjunction with the NFL and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center & UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital to bring awareness to the importance of early detection and screening.
The team will give away Pink Terrible Towels at all of the gates in support of breast cancer survivors, who will be honored before the game.
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center & UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital will present a $10,000 check to Diana Napper, founder of A Glimmer of Hope Foundation, which raises money for breast cancer research and is a Pittsburgh based foundation.
The Ford Warrior Quilt will be presented to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Pittsburgh Alumni Chapter to have on display at their location for their work in raising funds for breast cancer research.
Local breast cancer survivors from area organization will take part in activities pregame. The survivors will be on the field for the National Anthem, which will be sung by cancer survivor Curtis Lewis.
At halftime local cancer doctors will take part in a Crucial Catch competition to raise funds for breast cancer research. Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch will throw passes to the doctors to see who can catch the most in 20 seconds. The competition will include using a specially designed Crucial Catch Football that will count for more points. After the competition the doctors will present a $10,000 check to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.
Enter early: Heinz Field Management and the Pittsburgh Steelers are reminding fans to enter the stadium early to ensure they will not miss kickoff.
Fireworks, which will be presented by Zambelli Fireworks, will be set off an hour prior to kickoff and 30 minutes prior to kickoff to serve as reminders for fans to enter Acrisure Stadium so they will not miss all of the pregame activities, including Steelers introductions and kickoff.
Fans are also being reminded of the mobile ticketing process in place at Heinz Field starting this year. Prior to coming to Acrisure Stadium, fans should:
• Save their mobile tickets to the digital wallet on their smartphone.
• Make sure their phones are fully charged.
Giving back: The Community Organization of the Game is UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. For more than a century they have been caring for women through all stages of their lives as an innovative leader in the delivery of women's health care and research. Magee is elegantly designed and welcoming with state-of-the-art technology for diagnosis and treatment and is a world-class center for both women's health and comprehensive medical-surgical care. Magee is committed to treating each woman with dignity, empowering her through education, and bringing comprehensive and appropriate care into our communities.
Honoring America: The National Anthem will be sung by Curtis Lewis, a two-time cancer survivor who just received a clean diagnosis this week. Lewis is a two-time winner of the nationally acclaimed talent show, 'It's Showtime at the Apollo' in New York. He is a national recording artist in Gospel and Pop and serves as a minister of music and worship leader at Love Fellowship Church in Turtle Creek.
Flying overhead: Following the National Anthem fans will be treated to a flyover of four Black Hawk Helicopters from the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard from Johnstown, Pa.
Security screening for this season: Acrisure Stadium will deploy next generation security screening at stadium gates this season. This technology will expedite fan entry into the stadium. Guests approaching the gates, will be instructed not to remove any items from clear bags or pockets and walk through the security screening system while following the instructions of Acrisure Stadium Team Members.
Minkah Magic: Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is taking part in a community outreach program in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, donating tickets to Steelers home games to the Pittsburgh Police for them to take youth in city neighborhoods to games, as well as enjoy a pregame tailgate party inside of Stage AE. The tickets are distributed to different police zones each week, allowing a wide range of kids the opportunity to not only see a game, but spend quality time interacting with the police and getting to know the men and women who are there to protect them.
Towel unfurled: The large Terrible Towel will be unfurled by season ticket holders prior to the game.
A true hero: The U.S. Steel Salute to Heroes recipient is Sgt. Martin Puchi, Sr. of the United States Marine Corps. Puchi, who is from Canonsburg, Pa., enlisted at age 17 and was deployed to Vietnam. While supporting Marine Combat Operations in Vietnam, Sgt. Puchi was shot four times and injured by a land mine. Following the battle, he was declared MIA. His brother, who also served, was able to recover him and report home that he was in fact still alive. He spent months in military hospitals recovering from his wounds and was awarded a Purple Heart.
Terrible Towel Twirl: The Terrible Towel Twirl will be started by 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who is from Pittsburgh.
What's New at Acrisure Stadium: This season also marks the introduction of seven new food items, so if it's your first game, or you are a regular, be sure to check out the new offerings.
• Caliente Pizza – section 150 Ford Fan Zone, UPMC Club, West Club
• Auntie Anne's Pretzels – Main Concourse section 138, UPMC Club and West Club
• Buffalo Chicken Nachos – UPMC, West and North Club
• Cuban Sandwiches – UPMC and West Club
• Pulled Pork Burger – UPMC and West Club
• Spicy Chicken Waffles – UPMC and West Club
• Mojo Pork Nachos – section 129 and 526
EN ESPANOL
- Puedes escuchar la transmisión del partido en español en cualquier parte del mundo en steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora.
- Si estas en México y en el área de Pittsburgh ahora puedes escuchar también desde tu dispositivo móvil y desde el App Oficial de Steelers. Simplemente haz Clic en la esquina superior derecha de la pagina principal del App donde dice "Live Audio" y selecciona español.
- También nuevo para este año, todos los juegos de los Steelers de la temporada 2022 serán transmitidos por Radio Imagen en México. Haz clic aquí para ver la lista de esas estaciones.
- Luis Rodríguez, Álvaro Martín, y Arturo Carlos serán nuestro equipo del Steelers en español este domingo. Luis está en su octava temporada como comentarista oficial de Steelers en español. Álvaro Martín está en su tercera década de crónica de la NFL y en su cuarta temporada como comentarista de Steelers en español. Arturo Carlos esta entrando en su cuarta temporada como play-by-play de Steelers en Español.
Game Pass International
Inicia tu prueba GRATIS ahora para ver todos los juegos de los Steelers en vivo en y más con NFL Game Pass International. Para iniciar tu prueba y regístrarte haz clic aquí.
Activa las notificaciones en español del App Oficial de Steelers
Abre la aplicación, haz clic en la esquina inferior derecha en "More," haz clic en "Settings," haz click en la tercera opción "Notifications" y activa el icono en "Español."