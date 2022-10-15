Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Crucial Catch: Sunday is the Steelers Crucial Catch, Intercept Cancer game, working in conjunction with the NFL and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center & UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital to bring awareness to the importance of early detection and screening.

The team will give away Pink Terrible Towels at all of the gates in support of breast cancer survivors, who will be honored before the game.

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center & UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital will present a $10,000 check to Diana Napper, founder of A Glimmer of Hope Foundation, which raises money for breast cancer research and is a Pittsburgh based foundation.

The Ford Warrior Quilt will be presented to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Pittsburgh Alumni Chapter to have on display at their location for their work in raising funds for breast cancer research.

Local breast cancer survivors from area organization will take part in activities pregame. The survivors will be on the field for the National Anthem, which will be sung by cancer survivor Curtis Lewis.