Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Browns

Tonight is the team's annual 'Thank You Fans' game, an opportunity for the organization to show their gratitude for all the support during the season and year-round from Steelers Nation.
Steelers President Art Rooney II will deliver a 'Thank You' message to the fans that will be shown on the Heinz Field scoreboard, and he will also have a message for the fans across the country and world-wide who love the black and gold.
All fans attending the game will be eligible to win prizes without having to do anything more than scan their mobile ticket upon entry to Heinz Field before 8:15 p.m. Prizes will be awarded throughout the game, with them distributed through all four quarters.
Some of the items that will be given to the winners include signed footballs by Ben Roethlisberger, Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Derek Watt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Najee Harris, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pat Freiermuth and Chris Boswell. In addition, there will be gift cards for the Steelers Pro Shop, noise cancelling Bose Headphone, knit caps and much more.
There will be 10 season ticket holders who have had seats since Heinz Field opened participating in the Towel Twirl. In addition, 10 randomly selected season tickets holders who have had perfect attendance this season will win an autographed football, and one of them will walk away the winner of a trip to the 2022 NFL Draft. There will be other ways season tickets holders will be honored, including members of the Season Ticket Holders Advisory Board. Some of those include football and jersey giveaways.
In addition, at halftime a lucky fan who entered a contest will win a Steelers wrapped Ford truck.
Hear from a legend: Former Steelers Merril Hoge and Arthur Moats are taking part in a Q&A in the FedEx Great Hall beginning at 6:45 p.m. They will take questions from fans about their playing days and everything else.
Twirling that Towel: As a part of the Thank You Fans game, Steelers Legend Merril Hoge will be joined by season ticket holders to start the Terrible Towel Twirl.
Honoring a hero: The US Steel Salute to Heroes this week is United States Navy Chief Bryan Trembath. Trembath grew up in Plum Boro and his family are season ticket holders. He joined the Navy in 1996 as a Naval Aircrewman. He was assigned to his first Helicopter Squadron, HCS-4 REDWOLVES in 1997 where he trained and qualified as a helicopter door gunner. After 9-11, his squadron began a more than 10-year combat deployment rotation to the Middle East in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn.
Enter early: Heinz Field Management and the Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning a new program with the goal of reminding fans to enter the stadium early to ensure they will not miss kickoff.
Fireworks, which will be presented by Zambelli Fireworks, will be set off an hour prior to kickoff and 30 minutes prior to kickoff to serve as reminders for fans to enter Heinz Field so they will not miss all of the pregame activities, including Steelers introductions and kickoff.
Fans are also being reminded of the mobile ticketing process in place at Heinz Field starting this year. Prior to coming to Heinz Field, fans should:
• Save their mobile tickets to the digital wallet on their smartphone.
• Make sure their phones are fully charged.
• Arrive to the gates early – if you arrive after 30 minutes before kickoff, there is a good chance you will miss the start of the game.
Honoring America: The National Anthem will be sung by Graham Fandrei, a representative of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and the Executive Director of the Bach Choir of Pittsburgh.
Towel unfurled: The large Terrible Towel will be unfurled by season ticket holders prior to the game.
