Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Browns

Tonight is the team's annual 'Thank You Fans' game, an opportunity for the organization to show their gratitude for all the support during the season and year-round from Steelers Nation.

Steelers President Art Rooney II will deliver a 'Thank You' message to the fans that will be shown on the Heinz Field scoreboard, and he will also have a message for the fans across the country and world-wide who love the black and gold.

All fans attending the game will be eligible to win prizes without having to do anything more than scan their mobile ticket upon entry to Heinz Field before 8:15 p.m. Prizes will be awarded throughout the game, with them distributed through all four quarters.

Some of the items that will be given to the winners include signed footballs by Ben Roethlisberger, Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Derek Watt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Najee Harris, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pat Freiermuth and Chris Boswell. In addition, there will be gift cards for the Steelers Pro Shop, noise cancelling Bose Headphone, knit caps and much more.

There will be 10 season ticket holders who have had seats since Heinz Field opened participating in the Towel Twirl. In addition, 10 randomly selected season tickets holders who have had perfect attendance this season will win an autographed football, and one of them will walk away the winner of a trip to the 2022 NFL Draft. There will be other ways season tickets holders will be honored, including members of the Season Ticket Holders Advisory Board. Some of those include football and jersey giveaways.