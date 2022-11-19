Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Bengals

Salute to Service: The Steelers will honor active duty service members and veterans during the Steelers Salute to Service game. The Salute to Service game, an annual NFL initiative, honors our nation's service members, veterans, and their families.

The Terrible Towel Twirl will be led by Steelers legend and Vietnam Veteran Rocky Bleier, along with actor and Pittsburgh-native Joe Manganiello, a strong supporter of the military whose family has served dating back to the Continental Army in the American Revolution and Lieutenant General Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command.

The Terrible Towel unfurl will be led by Lieutenant General Donna W. Martin, The Inspector General for the entire U.S. Army and Brigadier General Jake S. Kwon, Commander of the 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Command of U.S. Army Reserve. In addition, members from the 28th Infantry Division Band and 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Command of U.S. Army Reserve will take part.

The Color Guard will be a Joint Services on representing the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Space Force.

The National Anthem will be performed by the United States Army Herald Trumpets. Following the Anthem and prior to coin toss, a team inspired Salute to Service video will play, followed by a PA announcement inviting active and veteran service members to stand

The 28th Infantry Division Band will perform at Stage AE prior to the game and throughout stadium grounds pregame.

On Friday, cornerback Levi Wallace, whose parents both served in the United States Air Force, presented local female and minority veterans with a banner and tickets to the game. The banners will be displayed on Art Rooney Avenue during the game.

There will be a pregame presentation at the POW/MIA Chair pregame. Local leaders will join members of TAPS, a military organization who helps the families of fallen service members. They are a national non-profit organization that provides support for those grieving the death of an active military or veteran loved one.

Active-duty service members will be the flag runners to lead team out of tunnel representing the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Space Force. It will be led by American Flag and POW/MIA Flag.

The American Red Cross will staff a holiday card signing station for deployed military members, veterans and their families. Fans can visit the display in the Fed Ex Great Hall from when gates open until the end of halftime. 5,000 cards will be on hand for Steelers fans to sign.

The Neighborhood Ford Store will hold a donation drive on Sunday to benefit the Pittsburgh VA's Homeless Veterans Programs and the DAV Transportation Program. The Neighborhood Ford Store is a long-time supporter of veterans programs, these two in particular as they have been involved with the DAV program for 100 years now.

Halftime will feature an on-field competition featuring all five branches of the military in a punt, pass and kick competition, playing for their designated charities. The challenge is to make it 100 yards with a combination of your punt, pass and kick. Each charity will receive $5,000.