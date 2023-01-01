Pregame Blog: Steelers at Ravens

Physicality the key: Receiver Miles Boykin has played in his share of Steelers-Ravens games, and it came as no surprise to him that tonight's game at M&T Bank Stadium was flexed from a 1 p.m. kickoff to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff.

"I think anybody who has watched these games knows how fun they are, how physical they are, and how entertaining they are," said Boykin. "I think I leave that game every time, when I was there and when we played them here, every time I leave that game, I say dang, that was a game, whether we won or lost, that was a fun game. It's true football. Seeing it on primetime is what you want.

"If you aren't playing meaningful games in January, you aren't doing the right thing."

Boykin played his first three seasons in the NFL with the Ravens, signing with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He understands the rivalry, a rivalry that features two teams with similar mindsets.

"I think it's the physicality both teams bring," said Boykin. "We have similar mindsets. We want to be the bullies. They want to be the bullies. That is AFC North ball. But when these two teams play against each other, it's two bullies playing against each other. That's what makes it so great.

"It's dominant style football we both play. We both have a chip on our shoulder every time we step on that field, and you see it clash."

Boykin understands one of the main reasons the game was flexed is the Steelers being in the playoff hunt, something that became a possibility after the team's post-bye turnaround. After starting the year 2-6, the black and gold are 5-2 after the bye.

"I think it speaks to our team's resilience," said Boykin. "How we started the season wasn't how we wanted to start. We reeled everybody back in, got locked in and have been playing better football every week since the bye.

"We are happy with what we are doing. We know we aren't a finished product yet and we're still getting better every single game. That's what we plan to do the last two games and it starts on Sunday night."

Accountability has been one of the biggest factors for the overall team performance, something that has come into play as the team has grown as one.