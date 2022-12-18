Pregame Blog: Steelers at Panthers

Stopping the run: A major focus for the Steelers defense this year was improving their run defense, especially after finishing last in the NFL in that category in 2021.

And they have done that. The run defense is currently ranked 15th overall in the NFL, 11th in the AFC. But they have dropped after being ranked seventh just a few weeks ago.

The solution to improving in that area and getting back to where they want to be is simple in Cameron Heyward's eyes.

"Just get better in our technique," said Heyward. "That's all we can. It's a process that's not just solved in one game. You're constantly gonna get challenged in the run game and we got to continue to improve."

The defense doesn't have a lot of time with just four games left and a Carolina team that likes to run the ball, the third straight opponent that finds success keeping it on the ground.

It's a challenge Heyward welcomes.

"If you fall short once you get another chance to address it," said Heyward. "So, I'm looking forward to just getting back to it on Sunday.

"It's just getting down to the nuts and bolts. They're a running group. They're gonna stick with their run regardless and this is a great test coming off the last one."

The test will have its challenges as the Panthers' have plays where they employ eight offensive linemen, what they refer to as the 'Arby's – we have the meats.'