Pregame Blog: Steelers at Jaguars

Most starters to play: During his weekly press conference ahead of tonight's game against the Jaguars, Coach Mike Tomlin said, "All that are healthy to this point are scheduled to play."
Tomlin is holding to that comment, but there will be a few stars who won't play.
Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and running back Najee Harris will be sidelined. Harris has been battling an injury since the Steelers put pads on, and Heyward left practice early on Thursday.
"Right now, the only guys I excluded in my mind are Cam Heyward and Najee," said Tomlin pregame. "Both guys weren't able to complete practice the last time we worked in totality and so the prudent thing to do is tee those guys up for next week. But everyone else is rockin' and rollin'."
While starters will see some action tonight, how much playing time is yet to be determined, especially in the case of some veterans.
"For veteran guys it's about the process of readying themselves to play," said Tomlin. "So, it's less about how many snaps they actually play, but the pregame, getting that rhythm so on September 11, they have done it a couple of times. For a guy like T.J. (Watt), a couple of snaps will serve it and then we'll get an opportunity to see extended in others. As long as he gets the opportunity to go through the process of preparation and then play, then you check that box for this week."
Tonight will be the Steelers first road game, and Tomlin said he is hoping for a hostile atmosphere to get his team ready for what they will face during the season.
"The more conditions, the more variables we have to deal with that are challenging, I just think it brings the best out in us, so we get to learn about ourselves, individually and collectively," said Tomlin. "A hostile environment hopefully, particularly situationally. Hopefully we deal with some weather issues, ball security and things of that nature. It's going to be a good environment for growth."
The rotation: The Steelers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars tonight in their second preseason game, and Mitch Trubisky will once again get the start.
But the rotation after that will flip from a week ago.
Rookie No. 1 pick Kenny Pickett will follow Trubisky in the rotation, with Mason Rudolph coming in after Pickett.
"In regard to the quarterbacks, we intend to play all three in this game," said Coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference. "Mitch will start. Kenny will be next. And then Mason will finish it off.
"All three guys have performed well. I really think the main emphasis and the mentality regarding how we structured it this week, is we simply want to see Kenny in more varsity action. We know more about Mason. Mitch has been around the professional game.
"And so, this is a big week for (Kenny) in terms of maybe getting in in the first half of this game and I would imagine getting the opportunity to see frontline defenders for Jacksonville."
Tomlin said he likes the work the quarterbacks have done so far though four weeks of training camp and one preseason game, and once again the focus this week is moving the ball, making plays and protecting the ball.
"Excited about those guys continuing to work and lead and make plays and take care of the football, all the things that we value," said Tomlin. "Whether it's the formal components of the job or the informal components to the job, I've really been impressed by the group, and we'll just continue to sort through it day-by-day. Obviously in stadium performance is a significant component of it."
Unlike a week ago when some of the veteran starters, including T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, didn't play, Tomlin said it will be more inclusive this week with all healthy players expected to see action. One player he did rule out was rookie Calvin Austin III, who was injured in practice last Friday.
"In terms of play, we're casting a big net," said Tomlin. "All that are healthy to this point are scheduled to play. That's the mentality that you want the group to have. And that's the approach we're taking.
"How much they play is still to be determined. We still got a workday in front of us here today. And so, you're always somewhat cautious in this environment to make hardcore plans. Because things happened a week ago. We had some plans for Calvin Austin and Anthony Miller for example. In a setting like this, we're leading up to a game and by the time we got to the game, they were unavailable.
"We have a hardcore plan, but we will remain light on our feet. Our mentality is inclusive, we want to see work from all parties involved and obviously once we get in game based on how things are going, we'll make appropriate adjustments on when we roll people in and things of that nature. But just excited about it, about where we are in the process and the information that we're going to be able to gather going into a new stadium."
Jaguars Update: For the Jaguars, the following players won't play tonight.
21 CB Darious Williams
25 RB James Robinson
33 LB Devin Lloyd
73 OL Badara Traore
76 OL Will Richardson Jr.
