Pregame Blog: Steelers at Jaguars

Aug 20, 2022 at 06:38 PM
Most starters to play: During his weekly press conference ahead of tonight's game against the Jaguars, Coach Mike Tomlin said, "All that are healthy to this point are scheduled to play."

Tomlin is holding to that comment, but there will be a few stars who won't play.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and running back Najee Harris will be sidelined. Harris has been battling an injury since the Steelers put pads on, and Heyward left practice early on Thursday.

"Right now, the only guys I excluded in my mind are Cam Heyward and Najee," said Tomlin pregame. "Both guys weren't able to complete practice the last time we worked in totality and so the prudent thing to do is tee those guys up for next week. But everyone else is rockin' and rollin'."

While starters will see some action tonight, how much playing time is yet to be determined, especially in the case of some veterans.

"For veteran guys it's about the process of readying themselves to play," said Tomlin. "So, it's less about how many snaps they actually play, but the pregame, getting that rhythm so on September 11, they have done it a couple of times. For a guy like T.J. (Watt), a couple of snaps will serve it and then we'll get an opportunity to see extended in others. As long as he gets the opportunity to go through the process of preparation and then play, then you check that box for this week."

Tonight will be the Steelers first road game, and Tomlin said he is hoping for a hostile atmosphere to get his team ready for what they will face during the season.

"The more conditions, the more variables we have to deal with that are challenging, I just think it brings the best out in us, so we get to learn about ourselves, individually and collectively," said Tomlin. "A hostile environment hopefully, particularly situationally. Hopefully we deal with some weather issues, ball security and things of that nature. It's going to be a good environment for growth."

The rotation: The Steelers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars tonight in their second preseason game, and Mitch Trubisky will once again get the start.

But the rotation after that will flip from a week ago.

Rookie No. 1 pick Kenny Pickett will follow Trubisky in the rotation, with Mason Rudolph coming in after Pickett.

"In regard to the quarterbacks, we intend to play all three in this game," said Coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference. "Mitch will start. Kenny will be next. And then Mason will finish it off.

"All three guys have performed well. I really think the main emphasis and the mentality regarding how we structured it this week, is we simply want to see Kenny in more varsity action. We know more about Mason. Mitch has been around the professional game.

"And so, this is a big week for (Kenny) in terms of maybe getting in in the first half of this game and I would imagine getting the opportunity to see frontline defenders for Jacksonville."

Tomlin said he likes the work the quarterbacks have done so far though four weeks of training camp and one preseason game, and once again the focus this week is moving the ball, making plays and protecting the ball.

"Excited about those guys continuing to work and lead and make plays and take care of the football, all the things that we value," said Tomlin. "Whether it's the formal components of the job or the informal components to the job, I've really been impressed by the group, and we'll just continue to sort through it day-by-day. Obviously in stadium performance is a significant component of it."

Unlike a week ago when some of the veteran starters, including T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, didn't play, Tomlin said it will be more inclusive this week with all healthy players expected to see action. One player he did rule out was rookie Calvin Austin III, who was injured in practice last Friday.

"In terms of play, we're casting a big net," said Tomlin. "All that are healthy to this point are scheduled to play. That's the mentality that you want the group to have. And that's the approach we're taking.

"How much they play is still to be determined. We still got a workday in front of us here today. And so, you're always somewhat cautious in this environment to make hardcore plans. Because things happened a week ago. We had some plans for Calvin Austin and Anthony Miller for example. In a setting like this, we're leading up to a game and by the time we got to the game, they were unavailable.

"We have a hardcore plan, but we will remain light on our feet. Our mentality is inclusive, we want to see work from all parties involved and obviously once we get in game based on how things are going, we'll make appropriate adjustments on when we roll people in and things of that nature. But just excited about it, about where we are in the process and the information that we're going to be able to gather going into a new stadium."

Jaguars Update: For the Jaguars, the following players won't play tonight.

21 CB Darious Williams

25 RB James Robinson

33 LB Devin Lloyd

73 OL Badara Traore

76 OL Will Richardson Jr.

Tune in: Steelers Nation, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch your Steelers live and on the go! Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.

WATCH/STREAM

  • The game broadcast is carried on KDKA-TV (CBS) locally in Pittsburgh & on the Steelers preseason TV affiliate network. Game coverage begins Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET; The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET; The Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Xtra Point postgame show starts immediately following the game on Pittsburgh CW. Both programs will be archived on the Steelers YouTube channel.
  • Click here to see a list of the Steelers preseason TV network affiliates.
  • Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline reporter) are on the game call; The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff pregame show and The Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Xtra Point postgame show are hosted by Amanda Renner & Max Starks.
  • The NFL also offers fans a number of ways to watch Steelers preseason football on their digital devices:
  • Fans located in most Steelers preseason affiliate markets can watch Steelers preseason football on Steelers.com (desktop & mobile site). NFL geographical restrictions apply.
  • Not in any of the Steelers preseason TV affiliate markets? NFL+ Premium gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, full & condensed replays of every game, and MORE! Whether you are at the stadium or on-the-go, you will never miss a moment with NFL+. NOTE: NFL+ is only available to users within the United States. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit NFL+ Support
  • Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.

LISTEN

  • Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 3:00 p.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
  • Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst) and Max Starks (sideline reporter) are on the call.
  • Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
  • The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
  • The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for mobile web and mobile app users. Desktop user may listen to this broadcast from anywhere in the world on Steelers.com.
  • SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Steelers game live. Please visit SiriusXM's Steelers broadcast page for channel details.

CONNECT

EN ESPANOL

  • Puedes escuchar la transmisión del partido en español en cualquier parte del mundo en steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora.
  • Si estas en México y en el área de Pittsburgh ahora puedes escuchar también desde tu dispositivo móvil y desde el App Oficial de Steelers. Simplemente haz Clic en la esquina superior derecha de la pagina principal del App donde dice "Live Audio" y selecciona español.
  • También nuevo para este año, todos los juegos de los Steelers de la temporada 2022 serán transmitidos por Radio Imagen en México. Haz clic aquí para ver la lista de esas estaciones.
  • Si estas en México puedes ver los juegos de pretemporada en español en el App Oficial de Steelers.
  • El juego también se transmitirá por Grupo Imagen 3.1 en todo México.
  • Luis Rodríguez, Álvaro Martín, y Arturo Carlos serán nuestro equipo del Steelers en español este domingo. Luis está en su octava temporada como comentarista oficial de Steelers en español. Álvaro Martín está en su tercera década de crónica de la NFL y en su cuarta temporada como comentarista de Steelers en español. Arturo Carlos esta entrando en su cuarta temporada como play-by-play de Steelers en Español.

Game Pass International
Inicia tu prueba GRATIS ahora para ver todos los juegos de los Steelers en vivo en y más con NFL Game Pass International. Para iniciar tu prueba y regístrarte haz clic aquí.

Activa las notificaciones en español del App Oficial de Steelers
Abre la aplicación, haz clic en la esquina inferior derecha en "More," haz clic en "Settings," haz click en la tercera opción "Notifications" y activa el icono en "Español."

