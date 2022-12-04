Pregame Blog: Steelers at Falcons

My Cause My Cleats: Steelers players often wear custom cleats during pregame warmups, but starting this week against the Atlanta Falcons, custom cleats will be the norm during the game.
For the seventh year the NFL is allowing players to represent a charity that touches them deeply in a unique manner with the league's player cause initiative, My Cause My Cleats. Week 13 will be the first week players are permitted to wear them, and they will be able to do so again in Week 14 when the Steelers have a home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The initiative was created for NFL players to showcase a charitable cause in order to bring attention to it, and the players take part in helping with the design of their cleats.
After the players wear the cleats, they have the option to auction them off to raise money for their cause on NFL Auction, with 100% of the funds raised given to the charity. Fans may bid on player cleats at NFL.com/Auction.-->> Read all the stories here.
Ready for the challenge: It's been talked about all week, and it's still being talked about because quite honestly, there is a lot to be said about Falcons running back/returner Cordarrelle Patterson.
He is one of the most explosive threats the Falcons have, on a team that has their share, and the way he is used in the running game is going to force the defense to be on their toes this week.
"Downhill runner," said linebacker T.J. Watt. "Loves contact. Big back and obviously they can flex him out and do some wide receiver stuff too. So just a versatile player."
As mentioned, though, he isn't the only threat the defense will face. Quarterback Marcus Mariota can do damage through the air and with his feet, something the defense has to be aware of at all times.
"He's very strong. He fights for the extra yard," said Watt. "He's not a guy that's gonna slide after getting the first down. Has good ball security. He can look to create and throw the ball late in downs. If he's behind the line of scrimmage, he can still dump it off. We've seen quarterback mobility a good amount of times. We haven't been in a stadium with him before. Its' a real challenge."
Beyond compare: The Steelers will have a huge test on their hands Sunday in Atlanta against Cordarrelle Patterson, and it will be in multiple areas he will test them.
Patterson is one of the most dangerous returners in the NFL, with an NFL-record nine kickoff returns for a touchdown and averaging 33.5 yards this season.
Patterson is also the Falcons second-leading rusher with 97 carries for 506 yards and five touchdowns.
"He is a great running back," said linebacker Myles Jack. "He is bigger than people think he is. He is very sturdy. Runs very hard, runs through tackles, he will run you over if you're not expecting it. Once he gets up field he is moving. He is a great player. Kick returner, running back. He can do it all."
Jack was asked to compare Patterson to another player, and he struggled to do so.
"It's hard to compare," said Jack. "I feel like he is in his own league. He is running the ball. He transitioned from wide receiver to running back late in his career which is unheard of. He is a great player and tough to play against."
Looking to start a streak: The Steelers are in Atlanta today to take on the Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium and there is one thing defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is searching for.
A winning streak.
The Steelers haven't put together two consecutive wins yet this season and Heyward wants to turn that around.
"This should be our start to doing that, but it doesn't come easy," said Heyward. "Can't be an on and off switch. It needs to just stay on."
With only six games left in the regular season, and a 4-7 record going into the Falcons game, the switch definitely needs to stay on. And inside the locker room, they are leaving that light on.
"I don't think we're ever dead," said Heyward. "We just gotta go play. We got to make sure that we hold up our end of the deal. Start stacking. It's not going to be easy. They have a pretty good team. They have a good pass rush on their side. They got really opportunistic special teams between their punt returner, kickoff returner and then on offense. They've got runners we got to make sure we handle.
"I'll take it one game at a time, but I want to win them all from here on out."
Ready for a run: Cameron Heyward isn't the only one looking to stack wins by a long shot.
Guard James Daniels knows what it can mean to the team to get consecutive Ws in the win column.
"It's important. When you win one, lose one, it's not very good for the season," said Daniels. "You have a chance to go on a run and the first thing you have to do when you go on a run is get two wins, and that is what we are trying to do."
Daniels strongly believes that once they do that, and the goal is to do that today in Atlanta, then things will keep on rolling.
"In other seasons where I was playing we had periods when we had win streaks," said Daniels. "When that happens, the team plays with more confidence. It really helps the overall team."
There are still six games remaining in the regular season, and the goal now is to finish out strong and never give up hope with what can happen.
"Your record in December really matters. Your record in January really matters," said Daniels. "You talk about end of season goals and your record in December and January really helps you achieve those goals. We just have to keep on fighting through it and do our best."
Continual progress: All season Coach Mike Tomlin has said the offensive line was a work in progress, and that progress has continually shown on a weekly basis, including Monday night in the win over the Colts. Now that needs to continue today against Atlanta.
The line blocked for an offense that put up 172 yards rushing, with Harris, missing significant time.
"Continual," said Tomlin of their progress, "but not that we're surprised by that. I think that's a reasonable expectation when you're working hard and diligently daily."
One player who has been a catalyst for that success is center Mason Cole. Cole spent much of last week dealing with a foot injury, one that he wasn't about to let sideline him for Monday night's game.
"Man, he's a sharp guy," said Tomlin of Cole. "He brings a can-do attitude. He's a winner in his approach to ball. He's a good communicator. His football intellect is really solid and it's helpful at that position in terms of the identification of protections and picking up the blitz game."
The line had some struggles against the Colts, with tackle Dan Moore Jr. getting beat several times. But Moore bounced back fast and shut the door on any issues.
"It's football," said Tomlin. "In the National Football League, you're gonna lose some downs, there's ebb and flow. You remain singularly focused on winning. When you do that, you don't tote bags of negative plays.
Get out and vote: Voting is now open for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which will be a completely different format than in the past.
The traditional Pro Bowl game will be replaced by four days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 5.
Leading into the game there will be skill competitions, giving fans a fun look at all of the league's top players.
Fans can vote for their favorite Steelers players now through Dec. 15. A social aspect of voting will be available beginning on Dec. 1, so keep an eye out for that.
-->> Cast your votes today.
A look at player arrivals before the Steelers' Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
