Pregame Blog: Steelers at Falcons

Ready for a run: Cameron Heyward isn't the only one looking to stack wins by a long shot.

Guard James Daniels knows what it can mean to the team to get consecutive Ws in the win column.

"It's important. When you win one, lose one, it's not very good for the season," said Daniels. "You have a chance to go on a run and the first thing you have to do when you go on a run is get two wins, and that is what we are trying to do."

Daniels strongly believes that once they do that, and the goal is to do that today in Atlanta, then things will keep on rolling.

"In other seasons where I was playing we had periods when we had win streaks," said Daniels. "When that happens, the team plays with more confidence. It really helps the overall team."

There are still six games remaining in the regular season, and the goal now is to finish out strong and never give up hope with what can happen.