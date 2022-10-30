Pregame Blog: Steelers at Eagles

Wanting to create splash: One of the main points of emphasis Coach Mike Tomlin made following the loss to Miami, was the Dolphins ability to take advantage of turnovers while the Steelers didn't do the same.

The Steelers defense had four opportunities for interceptions but weren't able to hold on to any of them.

Now, going against an Eagles offense that has only turned the ball over two times in six games, the focus on creating turnovers is even greater as getting splash plays from the defense could be a necessity going against an undefeated team.

"There are so many different ways," said defensive tackle Cameron Heyward of how to create splash on defense. "Catch the balls we're supposed to catch. Get the sacks we're supposed to get. When you do get the sack, strip the ball. Then the running backs, you have to lay the wood and punch the ball out.

"Those are different ways we can get turnovers. I know we are playing an opponent that has only turned the ball over twice in six games, so we have our work cut out for us. But we have to make sure we take advantage of those opportunities."

The Eagles are 6-0 and coming off a bye, a well-rested unit that is looking to continue that success. And while Heyward admits the defense has their work cut out for them, that's how he loves it.

"They've done a great job in the first six games," said Heyward. "As a competitor you just want to play good opponents. We get to do that this week."

While containing quarterback Jalen Hurts will be first and foremost on the list of things to do for the defense, it doesn't stop there. Running back Miles Sanders has 105 carries for 485 yards and four touchdowns to date and can be a nightmare if he breaks free.

"He does a great job going north to south, but he can also bounce it," said Heyward. "That RPO, either Jalen is taking it and passing or running. But if you don't take Miles Sanders seriously, he is going to really dice you up."

Regardless of who has the ball in their hands, stopping them early is paramount. Last week the Dolphins jumped out to an early lead, and while the defense settled down it wasn't enough to secure victory in the 16-10 loss.