Pregame Blog: Steelers at Colts

A tough challenge: The Colts have plenty of weapons on offense, but there is no doubt it starts with running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor has 693 yards on 151 carries, with three touchdowns, and 21 receptions for 97 yards so far this season.

Stopping, or at least slowing him down, is a point of emphasis this week.

"Talking about the Colts, I think if you talk about them offensively, man, it starts with Taylor for us," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We haven't been in a stadium with him before, but we respect his talents and his resume, what he's been able to do and put together. We believe quality play, for them, centers around his exploits and what he's able to do. They had a nice significant win a couple of weeks ago in Vegas, and I think he ran for 147 (yards). There was a commitment last weekend to the run game, I think he had 22 plus carries. For us, we've got to minimize his impact on the game. We can't allow them to be on schedule and minimize possession-down football via an effective running game."

While the Steelers haven't faced Taylor yet, cornerback Levi Wallace has while playing for the Buffalo Bills and he knows what he brings.

"I played him a couple of times already," said Wallace. "Great running back. Has incredible speed once he gets to the second level. And he has real good balance too. He's first and foremost who we have to stop. He is active out of the backfield too. Definitely a tough player to go against."

While Taylor is the main focus, he isn't the only one.

"They have some good receivers as well," said Wallace. "They have some really good skill. (Michael Pittman) is really good. I know he gets a lot of catches, targets over there. (Parris Campbell) is fast as well. I know they have the new guy, Alec Pierce out of Cincinnati. He makes a lot of plays downfield.

"Definitely a challenge. We have to be prepared Monday night to go out there and get a win."

This will be only the third game the Colts will play under interim coach Jeff Saturday and that will be another challenge as there isn't a ton of tape on what he likes to go off.