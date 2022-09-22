Pregame Blog: Steelers at Browns

A lethal tandem: The Browns run game is going to present a challenge to the Steelers on Thursday night, with the combination of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb has 39 carries for 228 yards and three touchdowns through two games, while Hunt has 24 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.

"They have a good stable of backs," said linebacker Malik Reed. "We watch film on them. Even now they talk about playing against those guys, them being one of the best tandems in the league. I know we have to do a great job against them."

The Browns have had their share of success running the ball, and while it's Chubb and Hunt who get most of the credit, their offensive line has been solid providing them the holes they need.

"They have some athletic guys, smart guys," said Reed. "Know what they want to do in the run game. We have to do a good job of preparing and preparing quickly in the short week."

The defense wants to come out strong after not being able to get off the field on the final drive last week, when the Patriots got the ball with 6:33 to play on their own 30-yard line and were able to move the ball to the Steelers 15-yard line where they were able to just run out the clock.