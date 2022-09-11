Pregame Blog: Steelers at Bengals

These games count more: It's AFC North football for the Steelers today.

And that means one thing.

You better be on your Ps and Qs, or it could be costly.

"This game counts a little bit more because it's AFC North," said defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. "You lose once in the AFC that's one thing, if you lose in the AFC North, it's two things. It slides you down a little bit further. These games count more. You have to approach them like they are life or death for your team."

That approach might be kicked into overdrive even a little bit more with the Steelers facing the Cincinnati Bengals, the defending AFC North and AFC Champions.

"It's AFC North. They have the crown," said Heyward. "They put in enough work to award themselves to go to the Super Bowl. They lost, but it's a feat in itself to make it that far. We are excited to play them.

"They can run and pass. They have a lot of great skill players. They got our number last year twice. It's a new year and new things to worry about. Both teams are different, but who would you rather open up with than the AFC Champions. I'm looking forward to it. It's a great way to see where we are."

While the Steelers lost to the Bengals twice in 2021, Heyward stressed the importance of this being a new year and not dwelling on the past.

"It's a new season," said Heyward. "If I was to hold a grudge and be petty, at the end of the day it's a chance to go 1-0. It doesn't tally on from last year. It's a new season and I am just trying to get a W. It's just about seizing this opportunity."

While it's a fresh season, one thing that hasn't changed is Bengals' running back Joe Mixon can create havoc for an opposing defense, and Heyward knows they have to be on top of their game.