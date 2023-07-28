Practice Report: July 28

The first play was an incomplete pass from Kenny Pickett to a dead area between George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth, but Pickett came back on the next play to complete a touchdown pass to Allen Robinson along the back line of the end zone to even the score, 1-1. The third play would have been a sack by Cole Holcomb, but that kind of contact is not permitted, and then on the following play the offense forged a 2-2 tie when Pickett found Anthony McFarland wide open after he came out of the backfield and flared off to the left.

On came Mitch Trubisky, and the first play with him at quarterback turned into a do-over mandated by Coach Mike Tomlin because of an errant shotgun snap. Trubisky gave the offense a 3-2 lead when he scrambled through a gaping hole in the middle of the defense's pass rush. Trubisky completed the drill and sewed up the competition for the offense by completing a pass in the end zone to Gunner Olszewski and then to Dez Fitzpatrick on the next two snaps to account for the 5-2 final score.

"We possibly had a pre-snap penalty, and there was some debate," said Tomlin about the do-over. "We don't have the officials out here yet, and I wanted to get a clear winner or loser from the drill, and so we just re-played the down. This is football-like, it's not football, and sometimes I'm going to do some things for clarity and competition."

Other 11-on-11 competitive periods included 12 plays of "pass under pressure," 12 plays of "third down," and 12 plays of "first and second down."

The 12 plays in each of those periods were divided equally among Pickett, Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph.

On his four snaps of "pass under pressure," Pickett had his throw batted down at the line of scrimmage; threw incomplete to Pickens; completed a quick pass toward the sideline to Najee Harris with Elandon Roberts flashing by to get into position to make a "tackle" for no gain; and then he would have been sacked by Alex Highsmith on his final snap if the play had been live.