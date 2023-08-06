Practice Report: Aug. 6

7-SHOTS

In typical fashion, the work began on Sunday with another installment of 7-shots, and for the eighth time in 10 sessions the defense emerged as the winner.

The drill opened with Kenny Pickett completing a pass to Cody White for a touchdown with Levi Wallace in coverage, and then when he scrambled into the end zone on the next play the offense had a 2-0 lead. On the next two plays though, Pickett threw incomplete – he missed George Pickens on a throw over the middle and was high on a pass to Calvin Austin III who was tightly covered.

With the score, 2-2, Mitch Trubisky came on and stuck a throw into a tight window to Darnell Washington for a touchdown, but on the next play Miles Boykin didn't control the ball all the way to the ground, and it was 3-3 going into the final snap. That pass went to Boykin and while it was a little low it was catchable, but he didn't make the play and the defense prevailed, 4-3.

"You know, that's the overriding purpose of 7-shots to be quite honest with you, to be able to apply it to other circumstances and keep a point total down," said Tomlin. "And so, we spend a lot of time in that area of the field trying to familiarize ourselves with calls down there and being in position to execute. Things happened quickly down there, and it was a good day for (the defense) in that regard."

2-MINUTE

Which brought us to the final competition period of the day's practice. It would be two repetitions with the offense getting the ball at the 35-yard line, with 1:37 on the clock and one timeout. The offense needed a touchdown to win.

Pickett started off with an 8-yard completion to Pat Freiermuth, and after an incomplete pass to Calvin Austin III, it was third-and-3 from the 42-yard line. Pickett converted with a 13-yard pass to Cody White, who got out of bounds at the defense's 45-yard line after a 13-yard gain.

On the next play, Pickett did a great job rolling to his left and turning his body to make a pretty throw to White deep down the field for a 41-yard gain to the 4-yard line. But with four shots in a goal-to-go situation, the offense came up short. Pickett threw incomplete for White, and then he threw high intended for George Pickens. On third down, Pickett scrambled for a 2-yard gain to set up a fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line.

But the fourth down pass was batted at the line of scrimmage by nose tackle Breiden Fehoko.

Trubisky followed Pickett at quarterback for the second repetition. He started with a 9-yard completion to tight end Rodney Williams, and then a 6-yard completion to Anthony McFarland gave the offense a first down at the 50-yard line. Trubisky then completed a 27-yard pass to Boykin and a 15-yard pass to Connor Heyward, and the offense had a first-and-goal at the 8-yard line.

On first down, Trubisky almost was intercepted by cornerback Luq Barcoo in the end zone, and safety Elijah Riley almost had an interception in the end zone on the next play to set up third-and-goal. Barcoo broke up the third down pass, and the offense called its only timeout with one more shot at a touchdown

Trubisky was decisive and delivered a pass for Washington who was beginning to cut across the middle of the end zone, but when he planted his foot he slipped on the wet grass and wasn't able to get to the ball, which fell incomplete. From the vantage point of the press box at Chuck Noll Field, the play appeared to have a chance to succeed, but Washington's slip on grass that had been made wet by a light intermittent rain during practice ended that chance.