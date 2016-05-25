Pouncey is 'full go' during OTAs

But things got real for him on Tuesday when he took part in the first OTA session, his first time back on the field in a football-like setting since he suffered an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for the entire year.

"It feels good," said Pouncey. "I love being around the guys. I love football. It all went great."

Pouncey injured his ankle in the first quarter of the Steelers preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Heinz Field. He wasn't ruled out for the season, instead placed on the designated to return list. But Tuesday was the first day he returned to football activity.

"I am full go. I am not missing anything," said Pouncey. "I am ready to come out here and play, each day at a time. I am great now. Everything is good. I appreciate all the doctors and trainers for everything they have done. They did a great job.

"I was ready this offseason to go. I was nowhere near it during the season. I am here now. I am just ready to go out and play."