Post-game notes at Browns

Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 12
Jan. 3, 2016
Post-Game Notes
TEAM
Game action as the Steelers traveled to FirstEnergy Stadium to take on the Browns in Week 17.
• Pittsburgh finished 10-6 overall, 4-4 on the road, 7-5 vs. AFC teams and to 3-3 vs. AFC North opponents in 2015.
• Pittsburgh clinched a playoff berth in 2015 – marking the team's 10th postseason berth since 2000 and second in a row.
• The Steelers won 10 games in a season for the 10th time since 2000 and the 23rd year in team history.
• Pittsburgh improved to 9-1 in franchise history in regular-season games in the month of January and won each of its previous seven January regular-season match-ups.
• The team's 9-1 (.900) record in regular-season games in the month of January ranks first in the NFL.
• The Steelers are now 68-58 against the Browns in regular-season history (26-37 on the road).
• Pittsburgh is now 6-0 against Cleveland in regular-season games in the month of January (3-0 on the road).
• Pittsburgh improved to 8-of-11 on two-point attempts in 2015 (Ben Roethlisberger to Fitzgerald Toussaint). The team's eight successful two-point conversions are an NFL record for a single-season.
• The defense held the Browns to less than 100 rushing yards to mark the ninth time the team hasn't allowed 100 rushing yards by an opponent in 2015.
• Pittsburgh has not allowed a rushing touchdown in 10 games in 2015 and only six rushing touchdowns in 2015.
• The Steelers' defense totaled a season-high seven sacks, for a total of 48.0 sacks in 2015 – the team's first 40-sack season since 2010 (48).
• The Steelers' defense recorded five sacks or more for the fifth time in 2015. The defense finished with 48.0 sacks on the season, its first 40-sack season since 2010 (48).
• The defense totaled 17 interceptions in 2015, the most by the Steelers in a season since 2010 (21).
• The Steelers tallied seven red zone takeaways in 2015 (6 INTERCEPTIONS / 1 FUMBLE RECOVERY). It is the most by the defense since 2005 (7).
Head Coach Mike Tomlin
• Guided the Steelers to a playoff berth for the sixth time in his nine years as the team's head coach and in back-to-back seasons.
• Is now 92-52 during the regular season, including 39-33 on the road.
• His 92 regular-season wins are tied as the fourth-most among NFL head coaches in their first nine seasons as a NFL head coach (George Seifert: 106, Mike McCarthy: 94, John Madden: 94 and Dennis Green: 92).
• Has led the Steelers to a 10-win season for the sixth time in his nine years as the team's head coach since 2007.
• Led the Steelers to its fourth road win in 2015 – his fifth season with at least four road victories in his nine years as the team's head coach.
• Is now 15-3 as the Steelers' head coach in regular-season games vs. Cleveland (6-3 on the road).
• Is now 3-0 vs. Cleveland in the month of January during the regular-season.
• Improved to 4-0 in regular-season games as the team's head coach during the month of January, all on the road.
• Owns a 68-40 all-time regular-season record against AFC opponents (29-25 on the road).
• Is now 36-18 vs. AFC North opponents in his regular-season tenure. His 36 regular-season wins are the most by any AFC North team since 2007 in inter-division games.
• Is now 69-13 when the Steelers hold a lead at halftime.
QB Ben Roethlisberger
• Completed 24-of-36 passes for 349 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 102.7.
• Improved to 113-56 as a starter during the regular season, including 49-35 on the road.
• Increased his Steelers' franchise record for most wins as a starting quarterback to 113 (Terry Bradshaw, 107).
• Is now 19-2 against Cleveland in the regular season as a starter (9-2 on the road).
• Improved to 3-0 as a starter vs. Cleveland during the month of January and to 3-0 in the month on the road at the Browns.
• Is now 5-0 as a starter in his NFL career during the month of January in regular-season games.
• Owns a 83-43 (.659) regular-season record as a starter against AFC opponents as a starter, including 36-26 on the road.
• Is now 45-16 (.738) as a starter in regular-season games vs. AFC north opponents, including a 21-9 (.700) mark on the road vs. AFC North teams.
• Increased his career numbers to 389 completions, 5,323 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes vs. Cleveland – all bests in the NFL in a career vs. Browns.
• Surpassed Terry Bradshaw (33) for the most touchdown passes in an NFL career against Cleveland, now with 35.
• With his fifth completion, reached 300 in 2015 – his fourth straight season with 300 completions to set a franchise record for the most consecutive 300-completion campaigns. Now has five 300-completion campaigns in his NFL career.
• Is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 passing yards in a career vs. Cleveland, now with 5,323.
• Totaled 349 passing yards, his 45th 300-yard passing game of his career during the regular season, extending his franchise record.
• Marked his first career 300-yard game in Cleveland.
• Became the 11th quarterback in NFL history with 45 300-yard passing games.
• Eclipsed 300 passing yards for the fourth time in his career against the Browns (Oct. 18, 2009: 417, Nov. 15, 2015: 379 and Sept. 7, 2014: 365).
• Became the 14th player in NFL history to reach 270 career touchdown passes with his scoring strike to TE Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter.
• With 21 touchdown passes in 2015, extended his consecutive seasons with at least 20 scoring throws to five – a Steelers record.
• Has thrown 20 or more touchdown passes for the seventh season in his NFL career.
• Has thrown at least three touchdown passes in 35 games during the regular season, extending his franchise record.
• For the 69th time in his career during the regular season, he registered a passer rating over 100.0 as a starter. The Steelers are 62-7 in those games.
WR Antonio Brown
• Led all receivers with 13 receptions for 187 yards with one receiving score.
• Extended his consecutive regular-season games started streak to 36 – the third-longest active consecutive games started streak among NFL wide receivers.
• Has registered at least one reception in 89 consecutive games in which he has played, including the postseason – dating back to October 3, 2010.
• Has registered at least one reception in 84 consecutive regular-season games – dating back to October 3, 2010.
• Increased his career totals vs. Cleveland to 67 catches, 1,054 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches.
• Caught 10 passes for 150 receiving in the first half – the third opening half of a game in 2015 with 100 receiving yards and sixth of his NFL career – and the second in his NFL career and of 2015 with 10 receptions.
• Along with 180 receiving yards in the first half vs. Oakland in Week 9, is the first NFL player since 2013 (Calvin Johnson) to post at least 150 receiving yards in the first half in two games of a season.
• Along with 129 receptions in 2014 and 136 in 2015, is the first player in NFL history with consecutive 125-catch seasons.
• Surpassed his 2014 team record for receptions in a single-season with 136 in 2015.
• Surpassed his own Steelers record for receiving yards in a single-season with 1,834.
• Increased his 2015 catch total to 136, tied for the second-most by a player in a single-season in NFL history behind only Marvin Harrison, 2002 (143).
• Increased his 2015 receiving yards total to 1,834, the fourth-most by a player in a single-season in NFL history behind only Calvin Johnson, 2012 (1,964), Julio Jones, 2015 (1,871) and Jerry Rice, 1995 (1,848).
• Increased his 2015 scrimmage yards total to 1,862, the fourth-most by a wide receiver in a single-season in NFL history behind only Calvin Johnson, 2012 (1,964), Jerry Rice, 1995 (1,884) and Julio Jones, 2015 (1,871).
• Since 2014, has hauled in 265 receptions. His 262 catches are the most in any two consecutive seasons in NFL history.
• Since 2013, has hauled in 375 receptions. His 375 catches are the most in any three consecutive seasons in NFL history.
• Caught 13 passes to mark his fifth game of 2015 with at least 10 receptions, surpassing his own team record of four games in a single-season with 10 catches (4, 2014).
• Increased his Steelers record to 10 games with 10 or more catches.
• Surpassed Jerry Rice (1994-95: 3,347) for the third-most receiving yards by an NFL player in any two consecutive season span in NFL history behind only Calvin Johnson, 2011-12 (3,645) and Johnson in 2012-13 (3,456).
• Surpassed Jerry Rice (1993-95: 4,850) for the second-most receiving yards by an NFL player in any three consecutive season span in NFL history behind only Calvin Johnson, 2011-13 (5,137).
• Eclipsed 100 receiving yards for the ninth time in 2015, surpassing his own Steelers single-season record for the most 100-yard games.
• Became the third player in Steelers history to record 25 100-receiving yard games joining Hines Ward, 1998-2011 (29) and John Stallworth, 1974-87 (25).
• Is the first player in team history to post 1,700 yards from scrimmage in back-to-back seasons (2014: 1,711 and 2015: 1,862).
• Is the first wide receiver in NFL history with back-to-back 1,700-yard from scrimmage seasons.
• Reached 1,862 scrimmage yards on the season, the third-most yards from scrimmage total by a Steeler in a single-season in team history behind Le'Veon Bell, 2014 (2,215) and Barry Foster, 1992 (2,034).
• Became the fourth Steelers player in team history to reach 9,750 combined yards joining Franco Harris, 1972-83 (14,467), Hines Ward, 1998-2011 (12,723) and Jerome Bettis, 1996-2005 (11,379).
• Moved into a tie for eighth on the team's all-time touchdown list with 43.
• Joined Hines Ward (2002-03) as the only players in Steelers history to record 10 touchdown catches in back-to-back seasons.
• Set a Steelers record for the most touchdown catches in consecutive seasons with 23, surpassing Hines Ward (22, 2002-03).
• Moved into sole possession for seventh on the team's all-time touchdown receptions chart with 38.
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey
• Caught two passes for 74 yards, including a game-long and season-long 66-yarder.
WR Markus Wheaton**
• Increased his single-season career high for receiving yards to 749 (644 in 2014) with 57 in the game.
• Caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from QB Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter, increasing his 2015 single-season career high to five.
• Extended his single-season career high to five touchdown catches in 2015 (2 in 2014).
WR Martavis Bryant
• Extended his single-season career highs to 50 catches (26 in 2014) and 765 receiving yards (549 in 2014).
RB Le'Veon Bell
• Rushed for eight yards on five carries and caught two passes for 13 receiving yards before leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury and did not return.
TE Heath Miller
• Caught three passes for 18 yards with a two-yard touchdown catch.
• Increased his career totals vs. Cleveland to 64 catches, 749 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.
• Has caught at least 60 receptions in a season for the second consecutive year and fourth of his NFL career.
• Is the first tight end in team history to record back-to-back 60-catch seasons.
• Caught a two-yard touchdown pass from QB Ben Roethlisberger, increasing his career touchdown reception total to 45, the fourth-most scoring grabs in Steelers history behind Hines Ward (85), John Stallworth (63) and Lynn Swann (51).
FB Will Johnson
•Extended his consecutive regular-season games played streak to 47 – the third-longest active consecutive games played streak among NFL fullbacks.
G David DeCastro
• Extended his consecutive regular-season games started streak to 40 – the sixth-longest active consecutive games started streak among NFL guards.
DE Cameron Heyward
•Extended his consecutive regular-season games played streak to 80 – tying as the fifth-longest active consecutive games played streak among NFL defensive end.
DE Stephon Tuitt
• Sacked Cleveland QB Austin Davis twice in the fourth quarter, his first career multi-sack game, and extending his single-season career high with 6.5 in 2015.
CB William Gay
• Extended his consecutive regular season games played streak to 144 – the longest active consecutive games played streak among NFL cornerbacks.
• Hauled in an interception in the fourth quarter, marking the 11th of his NFL career and ninth as a Steeler.
CB Anthony Chickillo
• Recovered a fumble on a Pittsburgh kickoff in the fourth quarter – the first fumble recovery of his NFL career – forced by LB Anthony Chickillo.
CB Robert Golden
• Registered the first sack of his NFL career in the second quarter.
S Mike Mitchell
• Extended his consecutive regular season games started streak to 46 – the sixth-longest active consecutive games played streak among NFL free safety.
S Robert Golden
• Increased his single-season career high to eight passes defensed (4 in 2013).
• Brought down Cleveland QB Austin Davis for a sack, his fourth of the season, and of his NFL career.
• Is the first Steelers defensive back with four sacks in a season since 2004 (Deshea Townsend: 4.0).
• Became the sixth Steelers defensive back (eighth occasion) to post 4.0 sacks in a season since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.
LB William Gay**
• Picked off Cleveland QB Austin Davis in the third quarter, his first interception of the season, seventh of his NFL career and first since Nov. 17, 2013 (while with Cincinnati).
LB Ryan Shazier
• Extended his streak of consecutive regular-season games started to 85 – the longest active streak among current Steelers – and the third-longest active streak among NFL linebackers.
• Extended his consecutive regular season games played streak to 104 – the fourth-longest active consecutive games played streak among NFL linebackers.
• Recorded 1.5 sacks, including a strip-sack of Cleveland QB Austin Davis in the fourth quarter, recovered by LB Arthur Moats, increasing his 2015 sack total to 5.0.
• Surpassed Clark Haggans (32.5) or the ninth-most sacks by a Steeler since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.
LB Arthur Moats
• Sacked Cleveland QB Austin Davis in the second quarter, his fourth sack of 2015, matching a single-season career high of 4.0 in 2014.
• Recovered a fumble forced by LB Lawrence Timmons in the fourth quarter, his second defensive fumble recovery of 2015, a new single-season career high, and the fourth of his NFL career.
LB Ryan Shazier
• Split a sack with LB Lawrence Timmons in the first quarter, increasing his 2015 total to 3.5.
LB Anthony Chickillo
• Forced a fumble on a Pittsburgh kickoff in the fourth quarter – the first forced fumble of his NFL career – and recovered by CB Brandon Boykin.
K Chris Boswell
• Converted two-of-three field goal attempts (39 and 21) and two extra point attempts.
• Set a Steelers record among rookie/first-year kickers in a single-season with 113.
• Increased his Steelers record for the most field goals made by a rookie/first-year player in team history with 29.
• His 29 field goals in 2015 are tied as the fifth-most field goals by a Steelers kicker in a season behind Norm Johnson, 1995 (34), Gary Anderson, 1985 (33), Chris Boswell, 2013 and Kris Brown, 2001 (both with 30).
• Is the seventh Steelers kicker (19th occasion) to reach 110 points in a single-season.
• His 90.6 field goal percentage ranks first among rookie/first-year players in team history (min. 10 attempts).
• His 90.6 field goal percentage is tied for fourth in a single-season in Steelers history behind Shaun Suisham in 2013 (93.8) Gary Anderson in 1993 (93.3) and Jeff Reed in 2007 (92.0).
P Jordan Berry
• Placed one of three punts inside the Cleveland 20-yard line.
• Placed 28 punts inside the 20 of his 59 punts inside the opponent's 20 this season – the best percent of punts inside the 20 by a Steeler in a season since the stat became officially tracked in 1976.