Post-game notes at Browns

• Led all receivers with 13 receptions for 187 yards with one receiving score.

• Extended his consecutive regular-season games started streak to 36 – the third-longest active consecutive games started streak among NFL wide receivers.

• Has registered at least one reception in 89 consecutive games in which he has played, including the postseason – dating back to October 3, 2010.

• Has registered at least one reception in 84 consecutive regular-season games – dating back to October 3, 2010.

• Increased his career totals vs. Cleveland to 67 catches, 1,054 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches.

• Caught 10 passes for 150 receiving in the first half – the third opening half of a game in 2015 with 100 receiving yards and sixth of his NFL career – and the second in his NFL career and of 2015 with 10 receptions.

• Along with 180 receiving yards in the first half vs. Oakland in Week 9, is the first NFL player since 2013 (Calvin Johnson) to post at least 150 receiving yards in the first half in two games of a season.

• Along with 129 receptions in 2014 and 136 in 2015, is the first player in NFL history with consecutive 125-catch seasons.

• Surpassed his 2014 team record for receptions in a single-season with 136 in 2015.

• Surpassed his own Steelers record for receiving yards in a single-season with 1,834.

• Increased his 2015 catch total to 136, tied for the second-most by a player in a single-season in NFL history behind only Marvin Harrison, 2002 (143).

• Increased his 2015 receiving yards total to 1,834, the fourth-most by a player in a single-season in NFL history behind only Calvin Johnson, 2012 (1,964), Julio Jones, 2015 (1,871) and Jerry Rice, 1995 (1,848).

• Increased his 2015 scrimmage yards total to 1,862, the fourth-most by a wide receiver in a single-season in NFL history behind only Calvin Johnson, 2012 (1,964), Jerry Rice, 1995 (1,884) and Julio Jones, 2015 (1,871).

• Since 2014, has hauled in 265 receptions. His 262 catches are the most in any two consecutive seasons in NFL history.

• Since 2013, has hauled in 375 receptions. His 375 catches are the most in any three consecutive seasons in NFL history.

• Caught 13 passes to mark his fifth game of 2015 with at least 10 receptions, surpassing his own team record of four games in a single-season with 10 catches (4, 2014).

• Increased his Steelers record to 10 games with 10 or more catches.

• Surpassed Jerry Rice (1994-95: 3,347) for the third-most receiving yards by an NFL player in any two consecutive season span in NFL history behind only Calvin Johnson, 2011-12 (3,645) and Johnson in 2012-13 (3,456).

• Surpassed Jerry Rice (1993-95: 4,850) for the second-most receiving yards by an NFL player in any three consecutive season span in NFL history behind only Calvin Johnson, 2011-13 (5,137).

• Eclipsed 100 receiving yards for the ninth time in 2015, surpassing his own Steelers single-season record for the most 100-yard games.

• Became the third player in Steelers history to record 25 100-receiving yard games joining Hines Ward, 1998-2011 (29) and John Stallworth, 1974-87 (25).

• Is the first player in team history to post 1,700 yards from scrimmage in back-to-back seasons (2014: 1,711 and 2015: 1,862).

• Is the first wide receiver in NFL history with back-to-back 1,700-yard from scrimmage seasons.

• Reached 1,862 scrimmage yards on the season, the third-most yards from scrimmage total by a Steeler in a single-season in team history behind Le'Veon Bell, 2014 (2,215) and Barry Foster, 1992 (2,034).

• Became the fourth Steelers player in team history to reach 9,750 combined yards joining Franco Harris, 1972-83 (14,467), Hines Ward, 1998-2011 (12,723) and Jerome Bettis, 1996-2005 (11,379).

• Moved into a tie for eighth on the team's all-time touchdown list with 43.

• Joined Hines Ward (2002-03) as the only players in Steelers history to record 10 touchdown catches in back-to-back seasons.

• Set a Steelers record for the most touchdown catches in consecutive seasons with 23, surpassing Hines Ward (22, 2002-03).

• Moved into sole possession for seventh on the team's all-time touchdown receptions chart with 38.