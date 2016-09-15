hall-of-fame_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Porter, Faneca react to HOF news

Sep 15, 2016 at 10:30 AM

Congratulations were plentiful at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Thursday for two former Steelers teammates who are now nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Joey Porter, the team's outside linebackers coach, and Alan Faneca, who is assisting the offensive line periodically throughout the season, are among seven with Steelers ties who were nominated for the Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

Porter, nominated in his first year of eligibility, said he got word while watching television last night and then the phone calls, texts and congratulations just spiraled.

"I was excited, happy," said Porter, who played for the Steelers from 1999-2006. "A lot of congratulations for me. It's definitely an exciting day at the Porter household. My wife and kids were excited. It's definitely big, definitely an honor.

"Even though it's just a nomination, being nominated for such a great honor is special. You play football as a kid and that is the ultimate goal after winning a championship. Whenever your name is mentioned around the great people in that group, it's a great honor."

Faneca is nominated for a second-consecutive year after being a finalist for the Class of 2016 in his first year of eligibility. He said he learned from last year's experience the best way to handle the entire process.

"You have to take it in stride, enjoy the process and just let it go," said Faneca, who played for the Steelers from 1998-07 and was an automatic nominee after being a finalist last year. "There is nothing you can do except keep moving along with what you are doing every day."

Joining Porter and Faneca are two of their former teammates, wide receiver Hines Ward (1998-2011) and linebacker Levon Kirkland (1992-2000), as well as Bill Cowher, who coached the team from 1992-2006. Porter, Ward and Faneca were all a part of the Super Bowl XL team that Cowher coached, and even though they didn't win four Super Bowls like the teams in the 1970s, the players are being recognized.

"That showed you how good we were when we played," said Porter. "We had a real good team and now guys are being recognized, Faneca, Hines, me, Jerome (Bettis), we all played with each other. There will be other guys that follow that. However it works out, I am excited.

"We didn't win that many Super Bowls so you don't understand how good you really were. But I played on three or four AFC Championships with that same team, so I know how good we thought we were. We just didn't get all of the championships. Now you are starting to see the results of how good that team was. We had that nice run with each other. A lot of guys are starting to get recognized and that is a good honor too."

Also among the 94 nominees are former Steelers kicker Gary Anderson and Coach Buddy Parker.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Harrison, Ward are HOF semifinalists

James Harrison and Hines Ward are semifinalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023

news

Six Steelers nominated for HOF Class of 2023

Six Steelers made the list of nominees for the next HOF class

news

Rooney Jr., Parker finalists for HOF

Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Coach/Contributor category for the Class of 2023

news

Rooney Jr., Parker semifinalists for HOF

Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker are semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Coach/Contributor category for the Class of 2023

news

A Hall of Fame honor for Parisi, Gordon

Former equipment manager Tony Parisi and public relations director Joe Gordon received the HOF's 'Awards of Excellence'

news

Shell shares his story of perseverance

Donnie Shell took part in Heart of a Hall of Famer with area high school students as a part of Black History Month

news

Bettis' birthday best

Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is 50 years old today, so we are celebrating his big day with some of his most memorable Steelers moments

news

Nunn's impact was felt by many

Bill Nunn's impact went well beyond football, and was felt by those who worked with him at the Pittsburgh Courier

news

Ward a semifinalist for HOF Class of 2022

Hines Ward is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the sixth time

news

A night to honor legends

Bill Cowher, Alan Faneca, Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell will receive their Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence

news

Five Steelers among nominees for HOF

The Steelers are well represented among the Modern Era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

news

Setting the standard in Canton

It was an incredible weekend in Canton, Ohio for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertising