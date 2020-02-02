Polamalu is a first-ballot Hall of Famer

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Polamalu also was a four-time first-team All-Pro selection, two-time second team All-Pro selection, NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2010), eight-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and Steelers All-Time Team.

"Troy Polamalu was a difference maker," said Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount. "Any time you can impact the game at the time at which you played and have the influence on the game at that position, that qualifies you. Troy had that. He deserves it. He was a tremendous player who impacted the game.

"It was fun to watch him play because the quarterback always wants to know where the free safety is and what that safety is doing. I think Troy was a gamesman. He played mind games with the quarterback. That is why he was in position to make a big play and interception, because he could fool the quarterback. It was fun. Anybody would tell you Troy Polamalu was a tremendous player, the best player on the team during the time he played."

His career totals include 12.0 sacks, 32 interceptions, 13 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries during the regular season, and his postseason numbers include one half-sack and three interceptions, one which was returned for a touchdown.

And while everyone you come in contact with will happily sing his praises, he is quiet, soft-spoken and doesn't look at himself as special.

"That is why Troy is Troy," said LeBeau. "He doesn't think what he did is particularly exceptional, with the assistance of his teammates. We had a great bunch, but Troy was as productive and more as any.

"We all know what he did was completely one in a million type of athletic feats."

Polamalu was a walking highlight video, always making plays that turned the heads of fans, opponents, coaches and teammates.

There are the plays you can never forget. The leap over the Titans offensive line in 2011 at the goal line when he perfectly timed the snap and sacked quarterback Kerry Collins. There was the interception against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game in 2009 he returned 40 yards for a touchdown to a secure a trip to the Super Bowl. There was the diving interception against the Chargers in 2008 when he miraculously scooped the ball before it hit the ground for an amazing one-handed interception.

You get it. There are a lot. And they were all 'Troy being Troy.'

"What makes Troy, Troy is the fact that Troy is simply Troy. That is it," said LeBeau. "I think the good Lord made only one Troy and I am very thankful he placed him in our lives, that being mine and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's a once in a generational player. There won't be another safety like him in another 100 years.

"If you are asking for one word from being his coach it would be instincts. He was the most instinctual player I have ever seen.