Plenty to be thankful for

Heyward and Pouncey did their giveaway with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, hosting drive through pickups for those in the North Side and Hill District neighborhoods. Conner hosted his in conjunction with Second Harvest Food Bank in his hometown of Erie, Pa, and will do the same at Christmas in Pittsburgh. Smith-Schuster, though the JuJu Foundation, is providing meals for seniors and families in conjunction with ACORx Pharmacy and Dive Bar & Grille in Pittsburgh and New Hope Church and Tranquility Counseling in Long Beach, California, with meals being delivered on Thanksgiving Day in Pittsburgh and a food distribution that already took place in Long Beach.

"I'm excited to support Pittsburgh and Long Beach families in need this Thanksgiving," said Smith-Schuster. "We hope that this small gesture will help bring a sense of comfort and lift the spirits of others."

Because of the pandemic the players weren't able to be on hand for the distributions, something Heyward and Pouncey have always done in the past, but they know the most important thing is everyone being able to safely get what they need during such a tough time.

"I can recall seeing Ben (Roethlisberger) have a drive through distribution, and they were providing meals. It was awesome to see people giving back," said Heyward, who did the donation through the Heyward House. "But it's a record number of people who need help. Who would have every thought we would be in this position? We have to keep fighting through it. We have to keep being there for each other."

Pouncey has been working with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank since 2012, providing over 1,600 turkeys over the years. Since he couldn't be there, he and the others provided prerecorded video messages for the recipients of the food, sharing their love and good wishes to the families.