Players proud of their "Brothers in Arms"

Anthony, 31, has been in the Marines since 1999. He has served deployments in Somalia and faced things there that make shutting down an opposing offense child's play.

"He has talked to me a number of times about digging holes, sleeping in them, and being in a country where things are limited," said Allen. "For them that's an everyday lifestyle and they carry that on for so long. We are over here reaping all of the benefits from it. A lot of times we take it for granted what they do and how it affects us."

He isn't the only one who is proud of his brother in the service. Center Fernando Velasco beams when he talks about his younger brother, 24-year old Melvin Brookins, who is in the Air Force stationed at Ft. Gordon in Augusta, Georgia.

"It is so awesome to see what he is doing," said Velasco. "I went to his graduation and it brought tears to my eyes. It's amazing the sacrifice he puts himself through. A lot comes with it.

"Because we play football people think we are special or some tough, hero guys. What he does, and the other service men and women do, is awesome."

This Sunday when the Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field they will celebrate the NFL's Salute to Service, honoring the men and women of the Armed Forces as a part of Veterans Day observance. For those that serve now and have served, it's special.