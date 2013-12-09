Players host toy drive for Children's Hospital

Dec 09, 2013 at 12:00 PM
2013_Woodley_ToyDrive_article.jpg

Steelers' fans came out in large numbers on Monday night to support linebackers LaMarr Woodley and Jarvis Jones and defensive end Ziggy Hood as they hosted a toy drive to benefit Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC at the Mall at Robinson.

"It's great to get the support of all of the fans," said Woodley. "They came out and spent hours at the mall standing in line to donate a toy for kids who are in the hospital and not able to be home for Christmas. The fans really come out and help us and make it go."

Fans received autographs from the players in exchange for their toy donation, making it fun for everyone.

"The fans don't have to be there, waiting in line for hours," said Hood. "We really appreciate it. The fans bring really good toys so it shows that it means a lot to them to be a part of it. To have such a large turnout and for them to give something to kids they don't know, it shows how much people care here in Pittsburgh."

The toys, which ranged from dolls and art sets to trucks and of course footballs, will all be delivered to the kids at Children's Hospital to help make a tough time more manageable.

"For them to have some joy brought into their life, it's special to be a part of it," said Hood. "They are going through some ups and downs right now being in the hospital. For them to be able to receive toys, especially with the large turnout we get, I am happy to be a part of it."

The yearly event continues to grow, and for Woodley and Hood that means the most because it's the kids who benefit.

"It means a lot to be a part of this," said Woodley. "It's always a warm feeling to be able to give toys away and brighten up someone's day. We are happy to be a part of it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

