Place your bids now on unique Steelers items

If you are a Steelers fans who loves to collect unique items, or enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience, we have you covered.

The Rock Steelers Style Auction is now live, and fans can bid on incredible items to benefit the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges & the Chuck Noll Foundation.

You can bid on the opportunity to design the next Terrible Towel or enjoy a cooking class with the Steelers Executive Chef Kevin Blinn.

If Steelers memorabilia is something you enjoy collecting, the auction offers the best from items signed by Hall of Famers like Troy Polamalu, Jerome Bettis, Donnie Shell and Bill Cowher, to current players such as T.J. and Derek Watt, Cameron Heyward and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for someone who is impossible to buy for, we have that too. You can bid on a signed guitar by the rock band Styx, and yes, you know they used that at one point to play Renegade. Another item that is a can't miss is a custom painting by Pittsburgh artist Cody Sabol.