'Pittsburgh Steelers, this is Mission Control Houston'

It was then on to the kid's questions, from how to train to be an astronaut, to questions about water engineering specialists, and then the final question which was directed at Glover.

Have you ever seen a planet?

"I've looked up into the sky with my daughters through our telescope," said Commander Glover. "I gaze out at the stars often. Being up here it's no different, except to be a little further from Earth I find that although the stars are beautiful and seeing sunrises and sunsets are amazing, I am so captivated by the Earth. I read a letter written by another astronaut that we have hanging up here. He said if he was born in space, he would want to visit the Earth much more than he would want to visit space. That really impacted me. Our earth, our home, is beautiful. For everything I have every seen through a telescope, or gazing up into the night sky, it pales in comparison to that beautiful blue marble that is hanging out right next to us."

The smile on Dobbs face as the call began to end was representative of his love for all things NASA. Dobbs completed externship programs with global aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney and NASA in the offseason, continuing a passion that has been ongoing.

"The last couple offseasons I have been able to do a lot of work with NASA, even last year getting down there and doing an internship with them," said Dobbs. "I got to go down and see the first Dragon launch, the first launch from U.S. soil this past spring. Even congratulate the crew of astronauts on their launch a couple of months ago. It's been a surreal year for me being able to work with NASA."

As part of his internship at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Dobbs was at the SpaceX launch that sent a crew to the International Space Station in May.

"Being able to work with engineers at NASA was eye-opening," said Dobbs. "I have had the opportunity in the engineering world or through space camp opportunities to visit NASA, but that was my first opportunity to get down to Kennedy Space Station since I was younger. Working with the astronauts as they were preparing for the SpaceX launch, but more as they were gearing up for this program, which is the next step for NASA and space exploration, was incredible. I was able to learn a lot daily from each engineer I interacted with and then to have that experience and go down and be a part of the launch and see the actual launch, it really puts everything into perspective. When you are at the Space Center and you are seeing all of the buildings, the launch pads, it's really cool and fascinating. Then to see how the whole operation and everything comes together, it really puts it into perspective.

"The biggest perspective I learned is there are so many moving parts. At the Kennedy Space Center, they focus mainly on the flight structure, so mainly the launch pad and the mobile launcher which harness the rocket. Then parts of the rocket, especially in the NASA side, coming from different parts of the country, NASA centers. As they're testing different stages of the rocket, putting together the capsule, doing various tests. To see how big the team of engineers that is working on this project is, and how spread out they are not only in Florida at the Kennedy Space Center, but across the country, they all have one goal in mind…for the arduous mission to return to the Moon and then put the next man and woman on the Moon and put humans on Mars. To see the goal they have, and the daily steps they take to achieve that goal, it shows no matter how big the goals you set, it's all in the teamwork, it's all in the spirit. It's all in the culture that is built to harness the goals.

"It put in perspective because you speak on football goals, and you speak on life goals. You say I want to be a high achiever. I want to set high goals, and you go out and attain them and you go down to NASA and they are daily pushing to create the impossible. To defy laws of gravity putting people in space. To take the first humans to Mars. That is their goals. You talk about high goals. They're showing how to make those goals tangible through the work ethic, through the communication, through the teamwork, team spirit, having a plan, each part of the team coming together and making that goal come alive. It's wonderful to see, to be around.