 Skip to main content
Advertising

Pittsburgh's Irish eyes were smiling

Mar 17, 2016 at 02:30 PM

St. Patrick's Day was celebrated in style as Heinz Field was awash in green at the America Ireland Fund Pittsburgh Gala.

Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney Sr., along with Pittsburgh businessman Anthony J.F. O'Reilly, created The Ireland Fund, which later merged with the American Irish Foundation (AIF) to create the American Ireland Fund, the leading charitable organization benefiting Ireland.

Rooney has been a driving force in the success the AIF has seen over the years, helping with the American Ireland Fund's mission of promoting programs of peace and reconciliation, arts and culture, education and community development throughout Ireland.

"The American Ireland Fund does things the government can't even do," said Rooney. "The main focus right now is with education, including in Northern Ireland they are doing things. Education is where a lot of the focus is going now.

PHOTOS: 2016 American Ireland Fund Gala

Bob McCann was honored at the 2016 American Ireland Fund Gala at Heinz Field.

No Title
1 / 84
No Title
2 / 84
No Title
3 / 84
No Title
4 / 84
No Title
5 / 84
No Title
6 / 84
No Title
7 / 84
No Title
8 / 84
No Title
9 / 84
No Title
10 / 84
No Title
11 / 84
No Title
12 / 84
No Title
13 / 84
No Title
14 / 84
No Title
15 / 84
No Title
16 / 84
No Title
17 / 84
No Title
18 / 84
No Title
19 / 84
No Title
20 / 84
No Title
21 / 84
No Title
22 / 84
No Title
23 / 84
No Title
24 / 84
No Title
25 / 84
No Title
26 / 84
No Title
27 / 84
No Title
28 / 84
No Title
29 / 84
No Title
30 / 84
No Title
31 / 84
No Title
32 / 84
No Title
33 / 84
No Title
34 / 84
No Title
35 / 84
No Title
36 / 84
No Title
37 / 84
No Title
38 / 84
No Title
39 / 84
No Title
40 / 84
No Title
41 / 84
No Title
42 / 84
No Title
43 / 84
No Title
44 / 84
No Title
45 / 84
No Title
46 / 84
No Title
47 / 84
No Title
48 / 84
No Title
49 / 84
No Title
50 / 84
No Title
51 / 84
No Title
52 / 84
No Title
53 / 84
No Title
54 / 84
No Title
55 / 84
No Title
56 / 84
No Title
57 / 84
No Title
58 / 84
No Title
59 / 84
No Title
60 / 84
No Title
61 / 84
No Title
62 / 84
No Title
63 / 84
No Title
64 / 84
No Title
65 / 84
No Title
66 / 84
No Title
67 / 84
No Title
68 / 84
No Title
69 / 84
No Title
70 / 84
No Title
71 / 84
No Title
72 / 84
No Title
73 / 84
No Title
74 / 84
No Title
75 / 84
No Title
76 / 84
No Title
77 / 84
No Title
78 / 84
No Title
79 / 84
No Title
80 / 84
No Title
81 / 84
No Title
82 / 84
No Title
83 / 84
No Title
84 / 84
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"Peace is where we focused the previous 5-10 years. We have made more strides in the area of peace, there are still issues now, but the people got a taste of what peace was. It's a step. Now we started to direct our attention to education and it's been great."

Irish music was plentiful throughout the evening and Irish dancers entertained the guests, who were there to honor 2016 American Ireland Fund Chairman's Award winner Bob McCann.

"I have known Bob McCann for 30 years," said Rooney. "He got involved with the American Ireland Fund, and really was a hard worker and contributed. We were pleased with his input and everything he has done. I can't say enough about his contributions and efforts for the American Ireland Fund."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Community Corner: Continuing the tradition

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings

news

Sharing a passion for helping others

Honoring Charlie Batch was an easy thing for Mel Blount to do at his annual event

news

Irish eyes were shining brightly

The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala celebrated the 50th anniversary of the organization

news

HBCU Spotlight: John Stallworth

As a part of Black History Month we are highlighting Steelers players and staff who attended Historically Black Colleges and Universities

news

HBCU Spotlight: Greg Lloyd

As a part of Black History Month we are highlighting Steelers players and staff who attended Historically Black Colleges and Universities

news

HBCU Spotlight: Bill Nunn

As a part of Black History Month we are highlighting Steelers players and staff who attended Historically Black Colleges and Universities

news

Rooney receives humanitarian award

Steelers President Art Rooney II is the recipient of the Leigh Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Award

news

Steelers work with local teams to give back on NGWSD

Steelers staff spent the National Girls & Women in Sports Day a time to give back

news

HBCU Spotlight: L.C. Greenwood

As a part of Black History Month we are highlighting Steelers players and staff who attended Historically Black Colleges and Universities

news

Steelers share the holiday spirit

The Steelers have been giving back during the holiday season

news

Steelers announce Social Justice Fund donations

Steelers have announced donations to initiatives focused on food insecurity

news

Making a change where it's needed most

Tim Smith is the Steelers Inspire Change Changemaker Award winner for 2025

Advertising