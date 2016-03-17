Pittsburgh's Irish eyes were smiling

"Peace is where we focused the previous 5-10 years. We have made more strides in the area of peace, there are still issues now, but the people got a taste of what peace was. It's a step. Now we started to direct our attention to education and it's been great."

Irish music was plentiful throughout the evening and Irish dancers entertained the guests, who were there to honor 2016 American Ireland Fund Chairman's Award winner Bob McCann.