Pickett could play against Ravens

Let's get physical: If there is one work that could sum up much of what Coach Mike Tomlin pointed to as the lack of success against the Houston Texans last week, it's this.

Physicality.

Tomlin said the Texans were the more physical team on Sunday, leading to the 30-6 loss.

"There were several things that were very disappointing about the game," said Tomlin. "I think chief among them was the fact that Houston, we thought, was more physical than us and played harder than us. And that's something that's got to change immediately. I felt that in stadium, I expressed that after the game. And so, we've got to look at what we're doing in an effort to make sure that that doesn't reoccur."

Tomlin mentioned multiple times the need to practice in pads this week, something the team didn't do last week coming off a Monday night game the week before, and a Sunday night game where their flight had issues and didn't arrive back in Pittsburgh until Monday afternoon.

"In terms of the structure of preparation, it makes us look at our practice attire," said Tomlin. "The last couple of weeks, due to a variety of circumstances, short weeks because of Monday Night Football, short weeks because of travel adjustments, etcetera. We've been in helmets in preparation, and I think the start of that game, us warming up to the physicality component of it, probably had something to do, particularly at the early stages of the season, in terms of development and fundamental development, practicing in helmets. I thought they had better pad level, particularly early in the football game on both sides. I just thought that was a catalyst in terms of how this game got started. We chose to defer in an effort to start fast. They had a 15-play drive. Within that drive, we had them in second and long several times. I didn't think we played really good in second and long circumstances. But again, I think a lot of it has to do just generally with physicality.

"We warmed up to the physicality component of play and you can't do it. If you do it, you spot people 13, 16 points. You're running on the beach at that juncture. And that's what the game felt like for us."

There is a limit to padded practices in season by a team, and Tomlin knows it's a balancing act as well when dealing with injuries and the like. But he also knows, going against the Baltimore Ravens this week, being physical is a must.

"The physicality component of it is something that has our attention, particularly as we prepare to get ready for the Baltimore Ravens game," said Tomlin. "Those of us who've been in this game, we understand what that's about it.

"Largely, there are a lot of things that that we've got to do better in. But the physicality component is something worth mentioning because we can not compromise on that. We're still very much a group in development in terms of division of labor and rhythm and things that we do extremely well. And so, we're still working and developing in those areas, probably took a step back in some of those areas. But that's less significant really, to be quite honest with you, than the physicality component. We probably took a step back because of the lack of physicality."

While the defense didn't allow any big runs in the manner they did in previous weeks, they still allowed the Texans to put up 139 yards rushing.

"If you look at the run game specifically, there wasn't a breakout run from a defensive perspective that maybe there was in Cleveland or San Fran, but they had a successful run game nonetheless because the pile fell forward," said Tomlin. "And that's what I'm talking about when I'm talking about the impact of a day in pads, what it could provide us, and we better take full advantage of it in preparation this week. We had the pads level down. We had to come off of blocks. We can't trade one for one. That's how you stop the pile from falling in the wrong direction. You play with really good pad level, you come off blocks and those things can be borne out of muscle memory through team preparation, particularly at the early stages in the year."

Tomlin likes to put the players in pads early in the season, but knew with the circumstances the timing might not have been right. That is changing this week.