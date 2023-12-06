Patriots are talking about Najee, Jaylen and Mean Joe

The Steelers have a quick turnaround this week, hosting the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium.
The Patriots come in with the NFL's eighth-ranked defense and third against the run and have also been extremely stingy in giving up points as of late.
It's a short week for both teams, something that has an impact on both sides.
"Every team has one of these games and we have all had them in the past," said Patriots Coach Bill Belichick. "It's about rest, recovery and being physically ready to go. And mentally a quick turnaround from the game to Pittsburgh's scouting report, a couple of days to get things covered."
The Patriots covered multiple topics about this week's game, weighing in on everything from the Steelers running game to Bill Cowher, Joe Greene and Mel Blount.
* * *
Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. on the Steelers offense:
"Pittsburgh actually has a pretty good offense. They have a strong offensive line, two running backs that like to lower their pads. No. 30 (Jaylen Warren) lowers his pads every single time. No. 22, (Najee) Harris, is doing a good job this year. Very elusive in the backfield. I know they have a backup quarterback, but we can't sleep on him because he is very athletic."
Defensive lineman Davon Godchaux on facing Mitch Trubisky:
"We played him last year. We know he is a very athletic guy. When there is nowhere to throw the ball, he can break down and scramble. We pretty much know about him."
Godchaux on facing the Steelers overall:
"It's going to be great. I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be a physical game. It's going to start at the line of scrimmage and it's going to end at the line of scrimmage. Can't wait."
Defensive back Jabrill Peppers on the Steelers running backs:
"They are both physical runners. They both run extremely hard. They both have great vision. Najee is a bigger back, height wise, and their running styles are kind of different. But they both pose great threats. Warren is a great pass blocking back as well. He does a good job catching out of the backfield. He runs really hard behind his pads. He is built low to the ground we are going to need 11 hats to the ball on both of those guys."
Coach Bill Belichick on preparing for the Steelers new offensive coordinator and quarterback change with Kenny Pickett hurt:
"When you are this far into the season, I don't think you see too many teams on a Thursday game revamping and running a whole new offense. At this point you have committed a lot of time and reps to what you do and modify it a little bit for a specific opponent. You pretty much are what you are at this point of the season. In terms of schematically, I don't think you are going to put in 20 or 30 new plays this week, even if it was a full week.
"You prepare for what you have seen. We played this team last year, so we have a little background on some of the personnel and certainly the defensive scheme. There is always the unknown. Something different could happen and if it does, we'll have to be ready to adapt to it."
Godchaux on how he compartmentalizes the defense giving up so few points and not getting the wins:
"You just have to keep it going. Playing for pride. When you are playing for pride, it doesn't matter. We are looking forward to going against a very physical Pittsburgh offense and loud environment. It's going to be fun. It's always fun when you get to shut up the environment with great defense."
Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on returning to Pittsburgh:
"I am excited. First time going back. It will be cool to see Mike Tomlin and play against those boys."
Quarterback Bailey Zappe on playing in Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football:
"I was able to be there last year. I was inactive last year so I was able to see it, I got like a fan view. And it was pretty awesome. That field is pretty legendary. The Steelers organization is an awesome organization. They have been good for a long time. To be able to play at their place is pretty unreal."
Godchaux on growing up a Steelers fan:
"I was a Steelers fan growing up. I just loved the way the big man (Jerome Bettis) carried the rock. Big Bill Cowher fan too. It's going to be great. Kordell Stewart, all of those guys.
"Mean Joe Greene, I met him at the Super Bowl three or four years ago. I met Mean Joe Greene, Mel Blount, both of them great guys. I got a picture with them. Very historical."
Wise Jr. on the atmosphere in Pittsburgh with the Terrible Towels:
"It's actually a pretty cool experience. I like going there. It's very hostile. It's my type of game. At some point they have everybody waving the towels, they have the song they play, I forget the title, the lights go flickering off and on. It gets my juices flowing."
