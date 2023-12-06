Patriots are talking about Najee, Jaylen and Mean Joe

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. on the Steelers offense:

"Pittsburgh actually has a pretty good offense. They have a strong offensive line, two running backs that like to lower their pads. No. 30 (Jaylen Warren) lowers his pads every single time. No. 22, (Najee) Harris, is doing a good job this year. Very elusive in the backfield. I know they have a backup quarterback, but we can't sleep on him because he is very athletic."

Defensive lineman Davon Godchaux on facing Mitch Trubisky:

"We played him last year. We know he is a very athletic guy. When there is nowhere to throw the ball, he can break down and scramble. We pretty much know about him."

Godchaux on facing the Steelers overall:

"It's going to be great. I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be a physical game. It's going to start at the line of scrimmage and it's going to end at the line of scrimmage. Can't wait."

Defensive back Jabrill Peppers on the Steelers running backs:

"They are both physical runners. They both run extremely hard. They both have great vision. Najee is a bigger back, height wise, and their running styles are kind of different. But they both pose great threats. Warren is a great pass blocking back as well. He does a good job catching out of the backfield. He runs really hard behind his pads. He is built low to the ground we are going to need 11 hats to the ball on both of those guys."

Coach Bill Belichick on preparing for the Steelers new offensive coordinator and quarterback change with Kenny Pickett hurt:

"When you are this far into the season, I don't think you see too many teams on a Thursday game revamping and running a whole new offense. At this point you have committed a lot of time and reps to what you do and modify it a little bit for a specific opponent. You pretty much are what you are at this point of the season. In terms of schematically, I don't think you are going to put in 20 or 30 new plays this week, even if it was a full week.