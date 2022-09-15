Patriots are talking about Minkah, Najee, WRs, and more

Linebacker coach Jerod Mayo on Najee Harris:

"He's one of these guys that can really do it all. He has tremendous size and speed and athleticism for a guy that size. Very hard to take down. He can do a bunch of different things. He's like a Swiss Army knife.

"They're big upfront as well. They have a big offensive line. Those guys are talented. It's definitely going to be a challenge. I don't think one guy can really take him down. It's going to have to be 11 hats to the football type of game."

Patricia on Brian Flores input on the defense:

"I think B-Flo is doing a great job of blending into that defensive unit. Obviously Teryl Austin does a great job of coordinating that, but I think there's definitely some influence there, too, which is part of every single year as coaches grow and schemes grow."

Wide receiver Matthew Slater on the Steelers:

"Their continuity, their consistency, their brand of football. That environment. I can't say enough good things about that organization, that team. It's going to be tough for us. We've got our work cut out for us."

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on the defense:

"I know they lost T.J., he's a great playmaker, but they've still got a lot of guys who are pretty good on that team. We've got to be alert, aware of where they are and still execute."

Belichick on what he sees from the defense:

"They have good inside rushers. Obviously, Heyward is one of the best in the league. Good outside rushers, Watt, (Alex) Highsmith last week. Then they blitz their secondary a decent amount, enough to keep you honest. And the linebackers are fast, (Devin) Bush, (Myles) Jack, (Robert) Spillane, they've got a whole bunch of them. So those guys are very athletic, too. So, it's an athletic defense with some good, powerful people inside."

Special teams coordinator Cameron Achord on Gunner Olszewski:

"Gunner's aggressive. Mindset is he's not going to want to fair catch the ball; he doesn't want to fair catch the ball. That's what you love about the guy. He did a good job for us when he was here. Now it's our job to go out and stop him and eliminate him that way as far as his return opportunities. He's going to be aggressive. You know he's going to take chances as far as trying to catch the ball and get vertical and stretch the field. He does a really good job with the ball in his hands. He's always able to run through tackles and he makes sharp cuts on the runs. It's going to be a really good challenge for us."

Safeties coach Brian Belichick on the Steelers skill position players:

"They're good all across the board at every position. Their receivers are really good. They have some dynamic guys, some big guys, they're all good football players. The tight ends are good. They have good young tight ends that are a problem. Some really good guys that we don't know. That will be good this week to dive into these guys that we haven't played much. Obviously, the running backs are good as well. A lot of guys to see here and a big challenge for us."

Bill Belichick on Pat Freiermuth:

"Athletic kid. Big target. Catches the ball well. Competitive blocker. He's got good size, can cover some people on the end of the line of scrimmage. He's done a good job for them. Had a couple of big plays last week. He's come through for them, so I'm sure they'll continue to give him those opportunities."