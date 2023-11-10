Packers are talking about Alex, T.J., George and more

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on the Steelers fourth quarter wins:

"This is a very competitive football team. They pride themselves on physicality and it shows up all over the tape. They've got a lot of guys that are big, strong, and physical. They made plays when it matters most. Some of those big plays are led by a lot of turnovers they create, takeaways on the defensive side of the ball. They have a lot of game-wreckers up front. We're going to have to do a great job with them."

LaFleur, who has coached against J.J. Watt, on if T.J. Watt reminds him of J.J.:

"I think they are different players, but in terms of their play style, absolutely. T.J.'s relentless. He is one of those game-wreckers I was talking about. On the other side (Alex) Highsmith, he is a baller as well. Not to mention all the guys they've got in the interior line. Obviously (Cameron) Heyward has been doing it for a long time at a really elite level and they just got him back last week. Their front is a problem. Not only with what they ask them to do, but they're big, athletic and just create a lot of issues not only in the run game, but the pass game for an offense."

LaFleur on what ways T.J. and J.J. Watt are different:

"They're body type is a little bit different. As far as their relentless pursuit and relentless effort and how they play the game, that's where I see most of the similarities. Both of those guys were a force up front. T.J. might be a little more slippery than J.J., but they both present a ton of problems for an offense."

Quarterback Jordan Love on Watt:

"T.J. is a great player. He plays with great effort on every play. I think their whole defense does. They do a good job with that. We have to be able to match that.

"He has a really good get off. He is a quick player, explosive and he is also powerful. He likes to go up top, get around the edge, and kind of squeeze the pocket in. He is a quick pass rusher. He has some pretty good moves.