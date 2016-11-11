Opponent Breakdown: Dallas Cowboys

ALL FOR ONE:** The Dallas defense relies more on scheme and execution than star-power. There isn't a difference-maker at any level, not on the level of a Geno Atkins, a Von Miller or a Patrick Peterson. The Cowboys have also been playing without starting cornerback Morris Claiborne and starting safety Barry Church of late, and without linebacker Rolando McClain (Reserve/Did Not Report) and defensive end Randy Gregory (Reserve/Suspended) all season.

But when they're getting four-man pressure from a defensive line that runs eight deep and everyone else is rallying to the ball, the Cowboys can defend.

Linebacker Sean Lee doesn't terrorize opponents, but he quarterbacks the defense and he makes tackles.

Defensive end Tyrone Crawford likes to line up outside of the right tackle in the "Wide 9" (remember Philadelphia?) and leads the team with three-and-a-half sacks.

When Dallas blitzes, a defensive back is often a part of the pressure package.

HE SAID IT: "This running game we're fixin' to see is the best in the league. They're first in the league in the running game, and that's how you win ballgames. You control the ball, you run-play action pass, you get chunks off of some of your play-action pass and you have the ball the majority of the time. That's an old-school plan for winning ballgames but it's always been successful." _ Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler on the Cowboys' offense.